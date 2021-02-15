The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How Blue One Caters to the Hamptons Elites Through Top-Notch Shipping Services

By PAUL LITMAN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 15:28
Blue One has established its name as the premier destination for the most stylish dresses and accessories in the Hamptons. Knowing full well that it's serving some of the most affluent customers in the country, Blue One has made it a point to provide a seamless shopping experience, from selecting products to shipping them directly to the customer's doorsteps. The founders, Crystal Smith Willis and Jarret Willis have teamed up with FedEx to provide top-notch delivery on all orders.

Excellent delivery

Blue One provides free shipping through FedEx Ground Services on orders above $150. This means you can buy even the smallest accessory, such as a pair of earrings or sunglasses, and not pay a single penny on shipping charges. You can also opt for expedited shipping. But this is a request-only service. You need to contact the customer service team and know the shipping charges for such cases.
The site sends an email as soon as you complete the checkout process. It generates your tracking information after you place your order. You can check your order status from your My Account page.

Terms and conditions on returns

Email the customer service team if you want to return the product you purchased. Make sure you keep a return authorization form ready to accompany your return request. The returned product should have the return authorization number printed clearly on the outside of the box. Blue One will not entertain any dispute regarding wrong printing or incorrect return authorization number. You will get your authorization number along with the return authorization form.
Also, remember that you should return your item within seven days after Blue One delivers your product. This will allow you to qualify for a full credit refund. If you can't repay within seven days, Blue One will credit the amount in your online wallet. You need to purchase another item from Blue One to adjust that amount later. However, Blue One will refuse to accept any returns if you don't take action within 14 days after delivery. You can't return or exchange any product that you had purchased online to your nearest physical store.
Here are a few more terms and conditions that you need to keep in mind while returning or exchanging products from Blue One:
  • Merchandise must contain its original tag.
  • You shouldn't wash, wear, or alter any merchandise before returning.
  • Footwear should be inside the original shoe box but without postal labels. Blue One will charge shoe box fees if it gets a damaged box.
Final Sale products are non-returnable. Moreover, you cannot expect refunds for shipping and handling charges. Blue One may deny packages arriving with the Cash on Delivery option. Alternatively, it may deduce the COD amount from the final refund amount.
Jarret and Crystal are proud to provide one of the best customer service experiences to their elite customers. It is an area where many boutiques try to profit by using sub-standard delivery services, but not Blue One. It continues to win the hearts of billionaires in Hamptons with its high-quality customer service and top-notch merchandise. You can stay updated with the latest offers from Blue One on social media through their Facebook and Instagram pages.


