How Criss Bellini Maintains Exclusivity In His Artworks

The more impressive the artwork is, the higher the demand for it. In order to keep up with the demand, artists usually mass produce their creations. While there’s nothing wrong with releasing copies of the same artwork, a lot of art enthusiasts crave exclusivity. When way too many people have the same art piece, it doesn’t look unique anymore and some art enthusiasts won’t settle for that.

Since many artists claim the right to their creations, when their art is available in the market, and if the art doesn’t have many copies, the cost to own it can be unbelievably high. Criss Bellini is bringing the best of both worlds with his artworks . He gives his customers exclusivity and also gives them the right over the artwork. Not only can his masterpieces be purchased at a reasonable price, but there exclusivity is guaranteed as they will only be 250 copies produced of the same artwork.

How Criss Bellini Breaks Out of Mediocrity

Quality takes precedence over quantity for Criss Bellini. He’s not like other artists that mass produce their artworks so that there is always more to sell. Instead, he focuses on making those who have bought his creations feel more appreciated by maintaining the exclusivity of their purchase. He also uses methods that set his masterpieces aside from others to be more unique and, therefore, more valuable.

He has a unique approach to his artworks

Some art enthusiasts prefer traditional paintings because they have a more authentic feel and look more extravagant. Meanwhile, others favor digital artworks because they are more creative and can include designs that can’t otherwise be seen in traditional paintings. In order to get the best of the two worlds, Criss Bellini uses both traditional and digital methods in his art pieces.

The first step in his art-making process is painting on the canvas by hand. For this stage, he uses acrylic paint and mixed media. Once he’s satisfied with the outcome, he gets the painting professionally photographed. He then proceeds to enhance the picture using digital tools. Only when the final look is done will he send the copy out to get printed and distributed.

He only offers limited copies

One of the main issues regarding exclusivity is the number of people who own the same piece of art. The more familiar the painting is, the fewer art enthusiasts will be interested in it. In order to not go down that path, Criss Bellini makes sure that he stays true to the limited number of copies he sets beforehand. For every artwork, there are only 250 copies available for purchase.

When the art piece gets sold out, he doesn’t add more to the inventory. After all, doing so will defeat the purpose of offering the artwork for limited copies in the first place. Although Criss Bellini’s creations are unique and exclusive, he still sells them at affordable prices.

The artworks are only found on the official website

Once the limited number of copies are sold, there’s no way to officially get the artwork anymore. Criss refuses to put more stocks up for sale and his artwork can only be found on his website. There are no other artists that create similar artwork which gives Criss the ability to make his customers feel special owning exclusive artwork that is only available in limited numbers.