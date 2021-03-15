The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How David Imonitie is setting an example for young entrepreneurs

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 15, 2021 15:39
(photo credit: DAVID IMONITIE)
(photo credit: DAVID IMONITIE)
 
Being a serial entrepreneur, David knows the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs when they embark upon journeys like this. Mindset is of paramount importance. David first teaches his followers and students the right mindset outweighs everything else. “Resourcefulness is greater than resources,” he told us. Success comes by manifesting it; you must start behaving like a successful person from day one, and eventually, you will become that person. “Being persistent and not losing your work ethic”, is the key point David Imonitie gives all start-up entrepreneurs to focus on. 
How David’s Journey Started
David was born in Nigeria and later moved to the States when he was 10. Despite struggling to fit in at times, he always excelled at sports, which got him a tennis scholarship. However, he realized it was not for him. Dropping out of college, he knew he had to make his entrepreneurship career work. Despite failing for a number of years, sleeping in Father’s car at times, and being tempted to go back to a normal 9-5, he kept pushing forward. After transitioning from the travel industry to the coffee selling business, David finally hit a goldmine, making his first million dollars.
 How David Is Helping Others
Having already helped hundreds of his students achieve a 6 and 7 figure income, David is expanding his education platform Believe Nation. Here he teaches his pupils the correct mindset and skills they need to have to get to a higher level. 
 David is also extremely proud of his charity iBelieve Foundation, which has been involved in the provision of necessities of life like electricity, food, and shelter for some of the most deprived areas in Africa.
Advice From David
David is a firm believer in manifestation as it is a key ingredient to success even when things don’t go to plan. David’s inner belief in himself and in God really is the core takeaway from his story. During his dark times, David used to visualize the 5-dollar bill he had taped to his bathroom mirror, as 5 million dollars. He had already set the standard and believed in his future way before it even happened. Real proof to all those reading this article, that hard work and belief in yourself does pay off in the end.
Overall, David Imonitie’s story is an inspirational one, but something that is extremely relatable to the majority. Many self-made millionaires do not start with a silver spoon in their mouth, but with some hard work, anything is achievable. We look forward to what David has to come for himself, his team, and his students.



Tags education Charity Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by