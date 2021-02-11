The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How Do You Turn YouTube into a Business? Caleb Boxx of YouTube Automation Explains

By AVI STERN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 14:41
(photo credit: CALEB BOXX)
(photo credit: CALEB BOXX)
 
YouTube is one of the fastest-growing platforms for content creation and promotion on the internet. However, Investopedia mentions that actually making money through the platform can be an uphill battle. It's because of this difficulty that Caleb Boxx's story stands out so much. Not only is he earning quite a lot of money from YouTube, but he doesn't even need to appear in his own videos. Thanks to hard work, dedication, and a drive for success, Caleb has managed to do what so many others have tried and failed to do. And now, he wants others to share in his success by using his YouTube Automation innovation.

Learning From a Young Age

Caleb was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up watching his dad get ready for work, leaving the family home at 5:30 every morning. To impress his dad, Caleb would get up at four, an hour earlier, and spend his time figuring out how to be productive. His first foray into business was running a Minecraft server where he would encourage others to purchase items within the server itself. Immediately, Caleb realized that this wasn’t the business for him. He continued on his path of being an entrepreneur by building websites for businesses, but progress was slow. When the young business owner stumbled upon YouTube, his entire world changed. He quit the part-time job he had and dedicated himself to learning from established content creators and eventually created the YouTube Automation system.

What Is YouTube Automation About?

YouTube automation teaches entrepreneurs how to build a scalable YouTube channel and then profit from its monetization. The formula for success is simple: get together a team and produce regular content. However, the details of the plan are what Caleb offers to those who genuinely want to learn. He says that he doesn't mind if the person he's teaching is young or old, just so long as they're focused, hard-working, and willing to learn.
"Loyalty is a core quality," Caleb says of his team. "If I detect flagging loyalty, I know it could endanger the whole business." Caleb's methodology was developed alongside some of the biggest content producers on the platform. By leveraging their mentorship and his own experiences, the YouTube Automation system took shape.

Advice for New Business People

Caleb advises younger entrepreneurs to look at the bigger picture and learn from those who came before them. The entire YouTube Automation system revolves around learning from those who have met success in this arena. He also warns younger business owners to avoid spending money in unnecessary places while encouraging those who don't know where they want to be or what they want to focus on to experiment. "Try out something new every two weeks for a year," Caleb suggests, "and at the end of it, you'll have a broader idea of what you enjoy and where you'd have the most success." Even with this suggestion, Caleb notes, doubling down and having focus is crucial to achieving one’s goals.


Tags business Money YouTube
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by