How Jacob Sapochnick built the US immigration law firm of the future

When Jacob Sapochnick emigrated to America from Israel to attend law school, the last thing he could have imagined was that one day he would be running the most innovative Immigration Law Practice on the west coast.

Each year, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service receives 10 million immigration applications from individuals and employers. Those granted green cards are able to legally and permanently live and work in the U.S. But the process is very complex and unpredictable.

To streamline the often intimidating and complex task — typically littered with “an endless maze of forms, acronyms and government agencies to navigate” — Jacob Sapochnick launched an innovative San Diego-based law firm to streamline and change how law firms practice Immigration and help clients. The firm’s super user-friendly website and social media outlets help immigrants complete visas and green card applications in a simple and streamlined way.

Just like that, Jacob’s San Diego-based firm, Sapochnick Law Firm is the law firm of the future that provides complete immigration assistance to citizens from all over the world who seek to relocate to the United States.

Story of a man whose vision revolutionized the legal profession: Jacob Sapochnick

Sapochnick remarks, "A year ago, I discovered something unusual. I'd been reading advertising books by the great author, Jay Baer, who indicated things like, 'If you're valuable and do valuable things, you'll have the greatest form of marketing available.' As a result, we began providing additional free materials and tools to our clients. It compelled us to consider clients from a different perspective.”

Sapochnick has always felt that if your services are valuable, your clients will suggest others to you, and in order to grow their community, his firm sponsored contests and conversations. “We began by publishing information and outreach on different social media sites, such as Twitter, and on our website, in order to create the community. We advertised it in our newsletter and on our email list. We published the URL on our corporate business cards and even on our building's main door. We devoted six months in fostering our Facebook profile in all possible ways. For us, organic growth matters the most. Within six months, we had accumulated roughly 100,000 Likes and began using Facebook Ads to broaden our reach.” Jacob adds.

Key Marketing Tool: Social Media

Sapochnick determined several years ago that social media would be his primary vehicle for marketing the firm and reaching out to clients, especially since few other lawyers were doing so at the time. It's crucial to disseminate information, and he and his team do so mostly through blog entries, podcasts, and videos. But it appears that his most spectacular marketing achievement was the creation of one of the most popular immigrant communities on YouTube and Tiktok. He also began investing in legal technology startups and developing his own cutting-edge tools.

A Philosophy of Customer Service

“Our most pressing issue in early 2020 was customer service, such as finding the right people to staff our legal sales team. Many people may find it odd that a legal company would be so focused on the phone since only around 25% of our sales are made over the phone. However, we discovered that on average, our clients call us at least once, and if we handle the discussion correctly, we have the opportunity to make an emotional impact and leave behind an enduring memory. Every day, we get hundreds of phone calls, emails, and we treat each person as a chance to elevate the Sapochnick law office brand to one of the finest in the legal industry. Our viewpoint has been that the majority of money we might customarily have spent on promotion should be spent in customer service so that our clients will do the advertising for us through word of mouth. That is how we have built the law firm of the future!”, quotes Jacob.

There is nothing easy about starting and running a law firm, and for all of the sacrifices that you will make, there has to be an accomplishment at the end that, if successful, makes it all worthwhile.