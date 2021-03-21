They say there’s an app for everything nowadays, and in the case of fitness, there are dozens. For those looking to get in shape with a little help from their smartphones, there is a seemingly endless array of applications to choose from.



The bad news is that this choice can be difficult to make, with so many products promising to increase your motivation and provide support for your fitness goals. Every app takes some getting used to and is a form of commitment, and with so many options on the market, it’s impossible to try every single one to decide which suits you best.









The good news is that one app - OctaZone - has just made this choice a whole lot easier. OctaZone doesn’t provide its users with generic workout tips, diet plans, or carb calculators. Instead, it offers something much better: the unique invitation to join the team of former professional mixed martial artist and undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Working out with the Champion



Khabib Nurmagomedov made his MMA debut in September 2008. By 2011, he joined the UFC’s lightweight division. Gradually, his integration of grappling techniques into his fighting style became his signature as a fighter and earned him the reputation of one of the most dominant fighters in MMA. In 2020, Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts undefeated, with twenty-nine wins and no losses. He is the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title since April 2018. Photo credit: OCTAZONE



Since retiring from the ring, Nurmagomedov has devoted his time to creating an adaptable training program that features the professional secrets and workout routines of an undefeated fighter. The result is OctaZone: the only fitness app that gives users access to personalized workout plans created by a former MMA champion.



Nurmagomedov wasn’t just involved in the workout-planning aspects of the app’s development. He provides a training video for each exercise, enabling users to literally work out alongside him.



Asked what inspired him to create a fitness app, Nurmagomedov replies that he’d like the legacy of his achievements to be an inspiration to others and the foundation for their fitness goals. He felt his illustrious career in the ring had left him with fitness techniques that could easily be incorporated into a person’s daily workout. OctaZone is his way of sharing his expertise, giving every user the opportunity to directly draw on his experience and improve their training.





Personalized workout plans

At the beginning of their journey with OctaZone, the app’s users are asked to provide the details of their weight, height, body type, and fitness goals. This information is then used to create a tailored, personalized workout plan.





One of OctaZone’s aims is to help users achieve the fitness milestones that they’ve been unable to reach alone. With Nurmagomedov’s guidance and insights, the goals of losing weight, building strength, or gaining muscle mass are much more feasible.



Nurmagomedov himself believes in the power of goals and their importance in a person’s journey to their best health. “Our goals define us, especially our health goals,” he says. “Having a goal gives you a reason to get up and try and it keeps you focused."



Like a professional athlete, we too should have fixed goals where it comes to keeping in shape. Unlike a professional athlete, however, most of us don’t have access to training equipment or the opportunity to devote the majority of our time to fitness regimes. Nurmagomedov and OctaZone are aware of this - the training sessions offered by the app are designed to be quick and effective, taking as little as ten minutes per day. There are more than fifty workouts currently available to users, and they don’t require any equipment.





Finding inspiration and the right mindset

As most of us know all too well, having the right tools or knowledge to exercise doesn’t guarantee success. Achieving a fitness goal also requires plenty of determination, consistency, and a shift into the right mindset.



OctaZone aims not only to instruct, but also to inspire its users to stay motivated. “I’m single-minded when it comes to fitness,” says Nurmagomedov. “I want to take that attitude worldwide and give anyone training anywhere, with the power to meet their health goals and smash down any doubts that they have about their strength and ability."

