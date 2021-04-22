The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How to Boost Team Spirit When Working Remotely During Covid

By AVI STERN  
APRIL 22, 2021 14:07
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
As we come out of covid lockdown following a global pandemic, many businesses will agree it is difficult to keep team morale up. Zoom meetings as convenient and productive as they are can often lead to office workers suffering insufficient human contact between colleagues and other staff members. Lockdown has caused people to miss not merely the close company of friends, but also the wide range of interactions that a person experiences at work. 
Now that working from home is becoming a formality, it can be difficult for employers to build a team spirit and recreate the once strong social bonds colleagues enjoyed before lockdown. 
From an employers' perspective, fostering positive social interaction between colleagues can vastly improve the atmosphere of office space. Employee productivity and satisfaction are closely linked to how much they enjoy coming into work. Companies that have measured highly in employee satisfaction in this area have less staff turnover over time. A key way for employers to make staff feel appreciated is to hold regular social and team bonding events.  
National social distancing rules, while rigid in their enforcement, do not have to cause an end to social interaction in the workplace. As the nation tries its best to navigate the easing of lockdown, there is a part businesses have to play to boost team morale and foster a sense of togetherness. Below are some of the most imaginative methods to keep up the team spirit during a lockdown:
Meal kits and drink subscriptions
As restaurants are slowly starting to reopen one by one, many are still craving the flavors of a restaurant and the fun vibe of eating with your team. 
One of the most successful team bonding experiences is creating your own meals from DIY meal kits created by some of the best restaurants in the UK. These packages delivered to employees' doors offer restaurant-quality meal kits and step-by-step guidance on how to create restaurant-quality flavors at home. From Mexican Taco night to Japanese Sushi and more, there is no shortage of options that are available. 
Every employee receives his or her kit either on the day or the day before and tunes in with Zoom to get cooking side by side with their colleagues online. The activity is guaranteed to encourage a feel-good factor within the group, and there is always a bonus of a delicious meal at the end to devour. There is such a range of prices, from £4 to £120 per kit that there is an option to suit any budget.
Virtual games and quizzes
Scheduling a team game's evening is an excellent way to encourage employees to talk to one another while engaging with some of the latest gaming technology. There are options for Competitors, Quizzes, or even online escape rooms that have emerged during a lockdown. A company called Steamed Egg has been running virtual team-building activities for several years - and now the nation is catching up because of covid. Players can use headsets to engage in virtual reality and really help you escape from the remote office.
From as little as £24 per person, there are many options to encourage gaming with your workmates. Flexible time frames from anywhere between 30mins to up to four hours can ensure some riotous socially distanced fun. The most exciting part is that up to 125 people can play at one time. These games encourage people to open up and make a strong break from the grind of working from home. 
Make your own drinks kit
For an interactive evening of fun, organize a make-your-own drinks kit to be delivered to staff members. TasteCocktails is able to send premium DIY cocktail kits straight to employees’ front door with all necessary ingredients and recipes cards all included. Choose from mojitos, espresso martinis, margaritas, and more, from just £16 per kit. Be sure to check out their gin subscription boxes too - if you want to make the Friday drinks a regular event.
Themed social evenings online
Due to lockdown, the office party has been relegated to a distant memory in recent times. There are many options that now offer the ability for companies to hold celebrations online. Wether it is an important company milestone, it is important to give colleagues the chance to dress up to the nines and generate a party atmosphere. Whether you choose a theme like Club Tropicana, Outer Space, or fancy, a refined black-tie evening, doing something different and giving co-workers something to look forward to is an excellent way to brighten their week.
