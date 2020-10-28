The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How to Build your Personal Brand with Maria Jones

This is the time for women to come up.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 09:53
(photo credit: MARIA JONES)
(photo credit: MARIA JONES)
This is the time for women to come up. There is suddenly an explosion of ideas and dreams that need to be fulfilled. Small businesses that start small on paper are ripe to go big. But every idea needs nurturing and every entrepreneur needs to develop their business along the same line. Maria Jones, ex-Vice President of Cointelegraph media and founder of THE THIRD MILLENNIUM WOMAN, talks about building your personal brand.
Get a plan!
“Most businesses fail simply through overthinking or not thinking enough. It is important to know what you are doing, but learning by doing is also important,” said Maria. Write the simplest part of your idea and build your business on it. The rest will fall in place automatically.
Invest first in yourself and then, your business
Self-love and self-care are the cornerstones of success in any endeavour. Most entrepreneurs burn out in the initial phases of building their idea because they get overwhelmed by the amount of information they need to know. Make a rigid schedule where you devote time to the business, but also towards taking care of yourself. Treat yourself to the good things in life that your truly deserve and find peace in who you are.
Study! Study! Study!
“Nothing in life can be achieved without a good education. I myself put myself through university while giving dance lessons. While it might not be possible for everyone to get an education, you can do the next best thing. There is a ton of information on just about anything online. Educate yourself if you can’t get someone else to educate you!” said Maria.
Build connections
Once you start your business, one of the crucial and disappointing things that entrepreneurs must learn is that it’s not what you know that matters, it’s who you know that plays a role going forwards. Build contacts with people and nurture them.
Spread your empowerment
“As you grow as a business, it is also necessary to encourage other businesses to grow and spread,” said Maria. Support your fellow entrepreneur because as they grow in their business, they will also be able to return the favor and help you to grow.
 


Tags business israeli woman students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by