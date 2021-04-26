How to find the best entertainment

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
By AVI STERN  
APRIL 26, 2021 13:45
What to do, when there is nothing to do? We are probably all asking ourselves this question right now. Due to the corona virus a lot of the things we are used to do, we can no longer do. We are so used to having multiple options of things we could do, that we do not know what to do with all our time, when we do not have multiple options of things we could do. However even though we can not do all the things we would like to do, we can still do a lot of them online. Here is your guide to find the best entertainment online. 
Try gambling
Maybe you have a club, where you play table poker once a week with all your friends, and now you are not able to meet up, because of restrictions. However, that should not stop you from playing table poker, because you can still play it online. On AllGambling you can find reviews on all the gambling sites, so you can find the best one just for you. It can be very entertaining to play online, however; if you are new to the world of online gambling it can be a difficult world to enter. It is therefore important that you do your research before you choose a site and create an account on any site. First of all, you should check whether the site has a license or not. If it has a licence you can be sure that the site is safe, because a licence means it has been checked and approved by the authorities. 
Online movie night
It can be very lonely to be in quarantine if you are living on your own and are not able to see all your friends and family because of restrictions. However, you can still hangout, you just need to be a bit creative. Just because you can not meet in real life does not mean that you can hang out online. As an example you can invite all your friends to a movie night, where you all see the same movie, while being on Zoom at the same time. It may not be entirely the same as having a movie night in real life but it can still be a very fun experience, and it is a good way to hang out with your friends and family without seeing them in real life.    
Move the entertainment outside
Instead of spending time inside, try practicing the sport you gamble on, instead of only betting money on it. Entertain yourself outside through sports, like soccer, handball, golf, running, fitness, yoga and so on. If you are not a big athlete, nor do you like to exercise or strength training, a walk can also compensate for a good portion of exercise. A walk every day is healthy for body and soul - and works just as well as a run if you just want to get out and enjoy the good weather.
