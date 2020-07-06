How to fix damaged files with free recovery software in 2020

File recovery is an important process for those who lost important data due to various reasons. Losing data can be a frustrating problem for all of us. So we never want to face this issue in any situation. But losing data is a common problem so we can try preventing it at first, if not, then we should use effective software to get back all the lost data. There are many ways to recover data but in this article, we are going to talk about the best free file recovery software for you. Also, give you proper guidelines to use the software without any error.Why Do You Need Data Recovery Software?
Data recovery software is a tool that can recover deleted, corrupted, or inaccessible data from various storage devices. So if you have lost any data or accidentally deleted them, you can use a data recovery software to get them back again. Normally after losing any data, we think that the data is lost permanently but that’s not the case. When any data is lost or deleted, the space becomes empty for writing new files on them. As long as the device doesn’t write new files on that empty space, there is a chance for data recovery software to recover all the previous data. So the importance of data recovery software is huge if you want to get back all the lost data easily. It’s easy to get your files accidentally deleted or lose them by virus attack, data corruption, data inaccessible, or various other reasons. So in order to get back all your data from digital storage devices, data recovery software is a must-have tool for everyone. Best Free File Recovery Software - EaseUS
In this part, we are going to introduce you to the best free file recovery software on the internet named as, EaseUS Data Recovery Software. The most important thing about this software is, it’s completely free to use but it will give you a premium data recovery experience every time. As a free data recovery program, this software will surprise you with the advanced features and simple user interface. The user interface is elegant and stylish enough for anyone to work through. It can recover data from Windows OS-compatible devices in 100+ data loss scenarios including accidental deletion, drive formatting, RAW drive, etc. and many more.
Steps to Use Best Free File Recovery Software:Step 1: First you can download and install the software on your computer. Then run the program. From the homepage window, select the drive location where you lost data.Step 2: In this page, you will see a list of all the drive locations that are available on your computer. After selecting the drive location, click on Scan button. This will scan the whole drive to display all the lost files. You can use the Filter option to locate files easily.Step 3: Finally after the scanning process is finished, you will find all the lost files listed in the program window. Now you can preview and select the files that you want to recover. Then click on the Recover button to retrieve all the data back.Conclusion:
To sum up all this, data recovery software has huge importance because it will help you recover all your lost data. To recover your lost data, you need the best free file recovery software. EaseUS Data Recovery Software is the best way to ensure all your lost data can be recovered easily in 3 easy steps. So instead of wasting time on other tools try using EaseUS from now on.
