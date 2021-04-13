The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How to Save Money Shopping Online With Promo Codes

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
APRIL 13, 2021 11:06
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Using promo codes is among the commonly used ways of saving the little we have. This habit can help you spare money for other equally important things or even for investments. Shopping online comes with benefits including free deliveries. However, there is much more than that. Taking advantage of these promotions while doing shopping online can save you good money.  
Online promotions can be applied while shopping and before paying for goods and/or services purchased online. At the checkout stage, customers enter a code that subtracts a certain amount from the total purchase.  These promo codes come in different ways and that includes direct money deductions and free shipping offers for items bought. 
Find Online Promo Codes while Shopping 
When buying items online, start by looking for sites and/or platforms that offer coupon codes. These codes are not readily available everywhere on retailers’ websites. Customers looking to make savings from their purchases must look for these codes before buying anything online. 
Most of these offers are available in related shopping sites to direct traffic to vendors’ online stores. There are also coupons offered directly to customers either on retailer’s sites or via email. Therefore, customers should consider subscribing to email alerts to be informed of offers when they are available. 
Promotions can be found by searching online. A quick search on Google can lead buyers to find promo codes for purchases. There will be coupon codes to pick from the search results. Most importantly, customers can compare different offers and choose the best for maximum savings. 
When shoppers search for items to purchase, they may also find coupon codes offers from particular stores. Therefore, it is always good to be on the lookout. Instead of buying blindly, buyers can take advantage of these coupons and save money while shopping. 
Applying Discount codes in Online Purchases  
Coupon codes are of different types. They can be applied differently based on the retailer’s preference. For instance, linked coupons do not have the actual code for activating promotions. They simply are special links through which buyers can get to the online store. Upon checkout, buyers get discounts automatically because of using that link to reach the site. 
In most cases, coupon codes are entered in the shopping cart or before checkout. Or else, there will be a prompt on the review page to enter the code before checking out. Therefore, it is always good to check the promo code section to enter it before completing your online payment transaction. 
When there is no place to insert the code, it is good to ask customer service. The FAQ section of the website can be resourceful at this stage. The customer care staff will provide a proper explanation as to how to use promo codes while doing online shopping
Check Promotions before using them
Discount codes come with information about the merchandise cost and the price cut. An order page will be presented before submitting it for payment. Therefore, there should be a deduction to the initial cost of the merchandise upon the application of the code. If that doesn’t happen, buyers should liaise with the customer care service to help facilitate that process. 
In the case of a linked promotion, buyers get directed to a site with a reduced price of the merchandise. If not, it should be available on the order page and can be confirmed before completing the transaction. 
Promotions come with expiration dates but merchants will sometimes omit them for close monitoring and discontinuation as would be so desired when the time comes. In case a code does not work, it is prudent to look for another especially for those that do not have expiration dates. 
Online coupons will mainly work online and will rarely be used in local stores.  In most cases, it will be one promotion for every transaction or items bought. Therefore, you cannot double up on promotion deals by using many of them in a single transaction. 

Save Money with Coupon Codes
Online shoppers can find promotions when they look for them. Don’t buy items without checking for promo codes. It can save you a lot of money. Subscribe for email alerts and texts to stay informed of available offers and apply these codes when you shop online. 
