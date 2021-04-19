The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How to Self Detox From Alcohol Addiction?

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 19, 2021 13:37
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Just stop drinking. It is easier said than done. Having a few drinks or occasionally or attending a booze party once in a while is one thing. But when alcohol becomes your medicine, it invites a problem difficult to fathom. Alcoholism is a serious problem that causes a person more than damaging social life and work performance. Quitting is as difficult as quitting any other substance like drugs. The reason why there are special Alcohol detox clinics. The afflicted person suffers emotionally, mentally, and physically even after withdrawing.
Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome Effects 
This happens when an alcoholic suddenly stops drinking. The effects start showing within a week. Initially one may experience irritability, anxiety, forgetfulness, and excessive sweating. Within weeks, insomnia and high blood pressure start showing. In rare cases, it can also cause seizures, vomiting, and hallucinations. It varies for different people.
Recognizing the problem early can save you from the burden of expensive medical bills and hospital visits. Here are some ways you can try self-detox from alcohol before going to Alcohol detox clinics.
1. Quit Slowly
The withdrawal syndrome is triggered when you suddenly stop drinking. Gradually decrease your consumption daily to weekly, once in few months. The first step would be to throw out any bottles at home. Don't go to events where you know you can't avoid drinking. Even if you are, check the alcohol percentage of your drinks. Seek help from family and friends who company you on daily basis. They can help tackle the temptation.
2. Focus on Hydration 
The after-effect of alcohol is dehydration. It causes tremendous headaches and muscle cramps. Drink at least eight to nine glasses of water every day to avoid it.
3. Have a Balanced Diet
Don't skip your meals. At this time, the body needs a lot of vitamins and other nutrients to heal itself from the long alcohol abuse. If necessary, take vitamin supplements after consulting a doctor. Eat carbohydrate-rich food like grains, legumes, potatoes, bread, etc. Now your body needs extra energy for normal body and brain functioning.
4. Meditate
Mind is the biggest enemy for alcoholics. Constant denials, temptations, and aggressive reactions block the path to recovery. Meditation is about training your mind to create a salutary perspective. It is crucial for not temporary relief but a permanent recovery. Mindfulness through meditation can prevent relapse. It also distresses the mind so you can make rational decisions and helps develop a positive attitude overall.
5. Exercise Daily
Your mind suffers a lack of motivation and your body gets fatigued during alcohol abuse. Regular exercise will help get rid of it and increase your energy levels. You end up feeling upbeat for the rest of the day. It enhances blood circulation and boosts immunity. Your body being worked out will also get you some goodnight's sleep. Exercise also treats fatty liver that happens due to alcohol. Incorporate cardio exercises with strength training in your daily workout routine.
Alcohol dependency is not a choice but an illness. It needs proper treatment to bring back a person to their normal life. So if one is determined, self-detox is the right way to go. Alternatively, Alcohol detox clinics are also an option.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by