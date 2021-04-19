How to Self Detox From Alcohol Addiction?

Just stop drinking. It is easier said than done. Having a few drinks or occasionally or attending a booze party once in a while is one thing. But when alcohol becomes your medicine, it invites a problem difficult to fathom. Alcoholism is a serious problem that causes a person more than damaging social life and work performance. Quitting is as difficult as quitting any other substance like drugs. The reason why there are special Alcohol detox clinics . The afflicted person suffers emotionally, mentally, and physically even after withdrawing.

Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome Effects

This happens when an alcoholic suddenly stops drinking. The effects start showing within a week. Initially one may experience irritability, anxiety , forgetfulness, and excessive sweating. Within weeks, insomnia and high blood pressure start showing. In rare cases, it can also cause seizures, vomiting, and hallucinations. It varies for different people.

Recognizing the problem early can save you from the burden of expensive medical bills and hospital visits. Here are some ways you can try self-detox from alcohol before going to Alcohol detox clinics.

1. Quit Slowly

The withdrawal syndrome is triggered when you suddenly stop drinking. Gradually decrease your consumption daily to weekly, once in few months. The first step would be to throw out any bottles at home. Don't go to events where you know you can't avoid drinking. Even if you are, check the alcohol percentage of your drinks. Seek help from family and friends who company you on daily basis. They can help tackle the temptation.

2. Focus on Hydration

The after-effect of alcohol is dehydration. It causes tremendous headaches and muscle cramps. Drink at least eight to nine glasses of water every day to avoid it.

3. Have a Balanced Diet

Don't skip your meals. At this time, the body needs a lot of vitamins and other nutrients to heal itself from the long alcohol abuse. If necessary, take vitamin supplements after consulting a doctor. Eat carbohydrate-rich food like grains, legumes, potatoes, bread, etc. Now your body needs extra energy for normal body and brain functioning.

4. Meditate

Mind is the biggest enemy for alcoholics. Constant denials, temptations, and aggressive reactions block the path to recovery. Meditation is about training your mind to create a salutary perspective. It is crucial for not temporary relief but a permanent recovery. Mindfulness through meditation can prevent relapse. It also distresses the mind so you can make rational decisions and helps develop a positive attitude overall.

5. Exercise Daily

Your mind suffers a lack of motivation and your body gets fatigued during alcohol abuse. Regular exercise will help get rid of it and increase your energy levels. You end up feeling upbeat for the rest of the day. It enhances blood circulation and boosts immunity. Your body being worked out will also get you some goodnight's sleep. Exercise also treats fatty liver that happens due to alcohol. Incorporate cardio exercises with strength training in your daily workout routine.

Alcohol dependency is not a choice but an illness. It needs proper treatment to bring back a person to their normal life. So if one is determined, self-detox is the right way to go. Alternatively, Alcohol detox clinics are also an option.