“I wanted to run away from home, to be home as little as possible”

When asked what she would want to tell her younger-self if she could do so, Dana smiled. “That you are not alone. Even if you feel alone, and even if you think no one will understand - and you may be right, it’s possible that people really may not understand you, but they want to care for you. And it is totally okay that people who did not bring you into this world still want to care for you. And it is okay to allow them to do so. That might be all you have in this world but that's enough. That is more than enough.”