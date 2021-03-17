IDC alum organizes vaccinations for IDC Herzliya and comes full circle

Igal Raich was born in Mexico City and later on moved to Vancouver, until he made Aliyah in 2009 after high school. After serving in the military as a lone soldier, Igal began his studies at IDC Herzliya in 2012.

Upon graduation, with a BA in Government, specializing in Business Administration & Counter-Terrorism and Homeland Security, Igal worked at Deloitte Consulting followed by 4 years in supply chain management at Procter & Gamble. Last December he was accepted to do an MBA at Harvard Business School starting this fall. With this announcement, Igal left his job at Procter & Gamble and leveraged his experience in supply chain management and logistics towards the national vaccination campaign to help in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Today Igal serves as a senior consultant at the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Task Force in the team leading the strategic distribution of the vaccine.



Igal Raich (Photo credit : RRIS Student )

As a member of the Ministry of Health's Vaccine Exemption Committee, Igal was privy to the many discussions regarding who could get vaccinated due to a shortage of vaccines in the country. Once there was approval to vaccinate the international students , Igal immediately reached out to Jonathan Davis, VP of External Relations and Head of the RRIS at IDC Herzliya, so as to arrange a vaccination drive for international students on campus. Jonathan Davis, together with Shelly Levy, Head of Student Affairs as well as the dedicated team at the Raphael Recanati International School worked closely with Magen David Adom to ensure a successful vaccination drive on campus. Hundreds of international students as a result received both doses of the vaccine on campus at IDC Herzliya.

To date Igal and his team have successfully reached almost every single higher education campus and are now leading the vaccination drive in high schools across the country so as to vaccinate children 16 years and older as well as focusing on increasing vaccination rates amongst teaching staff. The Ministry of Health are also making huge efforts to reach out to minorities in Israel, as well as those that are not covered by health insurance.

With the success rate of the vaccine proving itself to mitigate the spread of the virus, Igal encourages eligible candidates to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.