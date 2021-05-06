Important telemarketing sales tips by the celebrated Ryan Mitchell Rios

He has earned it big by becoming known as the top producing salesman in the telemarketing industry across the US.



There are tons of powerful and flourishing industries across the world that have so far produced some of the most talented individuals and professionals, who have gone ahead of others in their quest to create milestones and carve a unique path for themselves by exhibiting their brilliance in whatever they choose to do in their careers. Sometimes, it may take years for some to translate their visions into reality, but for some others, their ideas and visions come to fruition successfully as they leave behind their fears, doubts and insecurities by choosing to do the different in the process, believing in themselves and trusting their instincts. The telemarketing industry is one such that have produced some astounding talents, but a few rare gems have taken people by surprise with their high spirits, confidence and passion for making it huge as salespeople and making the world understand that true efforts and hard work never go in vain. It will be unfair to speak about telemarketing sales in the US and not mention Ryan Mitchell Rios. It won't be wrong to say that this young man has totally changed the face of the telemarketing sales industry for the better and has given hopes and positivity to many other aspirers and dreamers, wishing to make it big like him in the ever-growing and competitive industry.



Ryan Rios is seen as one of the tops in the industry for a reason. Hence, today he has come forward to share a few important tips to improve telemarketing sales that he has learned and understood from his journey so far. He explains that telemarketing still stands as a powerful and effective sales tool and that every business can benefit from a well-structured and designed telemarketing process.



• Pre-plan the process: Ryan Rios says that success cannot be gained instantly. He had to wait for a significant period before he reached the top position taking guidance from Ricky and Kris Gomez, the Shark. He says that people need to create a realistic timeline and write their goals and objectives that can be quantified. They should write down the budget time and conduct a sales training and telesales development process. People must also structure a productive calling environment and review it weekly to know the successes and where it requires fixes.

• Know and understand the market: Ryan Rios suggests aspiring salespeople in telemarketing to first know and understand their market. Being specific in knowing whom they want to target is crucial in improving telemarketing sales. It is also essential to build a quality prospect list that will act as the foundation of their success.

• Build the team powerful: A lot of success and sales that comes with telemarketing also depends upon how passionate and driven a team is, says Ryan Rios. It is important to know who is right for managing the telemarketers. Building a team with skilled people having great experiences in customer service, appointments, and closing are great for making those sales.

• Make the process fun: Ryan Rios says that successful telemarketing can be a fun way to increase sales and contribute to involved parties. Proper structuring of the program will get great ROI, which will be fun and rewarding for everyone. Also, he says that people must build a program that can make them feel proud to market and make customers happy to gain value from being contacted.



Ryan Rios has become a celebrated name as the #1 salesman in the telemarketing industry of the US, but before reaching this position, he had his hardships and tough times, which he faced strongly, only to rise as a truly passionate and resilient professional. Today, he is seen as the fastest to produce 7 figures in a year, becoming the top salesman in the industry. The young talent is based out of Riverside, California and reveals that his sales career began back in 2013 when he came across an ad on Craigslist.



Times were quite tough for him at that point in his life as he had lost his warehouse job, had his car repossessed and lived in a trailer at his mother's house. He had to even borrow a few dollars from his mother to ride the bus to make it to an interview and that's how he got introduced to telemarketing sales. He got the job and earned decent enough to start a new life for himself. This helped him get trained under the famous brother duo Ricky and Kris Gomez, the Shark, which changed Ryan Rios's life completely. Since then, Ryan Rios has broken many records and have reached an influential position in his career, where others look up to him.



Ryan Rios has astonished people with the staggering level of success he has gained so far, becoming the #1 producing salesman in the nation. He has followed the above-mentioned telemarketing sales tips, which has helped him position himself at the forefront of the telemarketing world. Do follow him on Instagram @ryanhelpedme to know more.