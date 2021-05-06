The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Important telemarketing sales tips by the celebrated Ryan Mitchell Rios

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
MAY 6, 2021 10:04
(photo credit: RYAN MITCHELL RIOS)
(photo credit: RYAN MITCHELL RIOS)
He has earned it big by becoming known as the top producing salesman in the telemarketing industry across the US.

There are tons of powerful and flourishing industries across the world that have so far produced some of the most talented individuals and professionals, who have gone ahead of others in their quest to create milestones and carve a unique path for themselves by exhibiting their brilliance in whatever they choose to do in their careers. Sometimes, it may take years for some to translate their visions into reality, but for some others, their ideas and visions come to fruition successfully as they leave behind their fears, doubts and insecurities by choosing to do the different in the process, believing in themselves and trusting their instincts. The telemarketing industry is one such that have produced some astounding talents, but a few rare gems have taken people by surprise with their high spirits, confidence and passion for making it huge as salespeople and making the world understand that true efforts and hard work never go in vain. It will be unfair to speak about telemarketing sales in the US and not mention Ryan Mitchell Rios. It won't be wrong to say that this young man has totally changed the face of the telemarketing sales industry for the better and has given hopes and positivity to many other aspirers and dreamers, wishing to make it big like him in the ever-growing and competitive industry.

Ryan Rios is seen as one of the tops in the industry for a reason. Hence, today he has come forward to share a few important tips to improve telemarketing sales that he has learned and understood from his journey so far. He explains that telemarketing still stands as a powerful and effective sales tool and that every business can benefit from a well-structured and designed telemarketing process.

• Pre-plan the process: Ryan Rios says that success cannot be gained instantly. He had to wait for a significant period before he reached the top position taking guidance from Ricky and Kris Gomez, the Shark. He says that people need to create a realistic timeline and write their goals and objectives that can be quantified. They should write down the budget time and conduct a sales training and telesales development process. People must also structure a productive calling environment and review it weekly to know the successes and where it requires fixes.
• Know and understand the market: Ryan Rios suggests aspiring salespeople in telemarketing to first know and understand their market. Being specific in knowing whom they want to target is crucial in improving telemarketing sales. It is also essential to build a quality prospect list that will act as the foundation of their success.
• Build the team powerful: A lot of success and sales that comes with telemarketing also depends upon how passionate and driven a team is, says Ryan Rios. It is important to know who is right for managing the telemarketers. Building a team with skilled people having great experiences in customer service, appointments, and closing are great for making those sales.
• Make the process fun: Ryan Rios says that successful telemarketing can be a fun way to increase sales and contribute to involved parties. Proper structuring of the program will get great ROI, which will be fun and rewarding for everyone. Also, he says that people must build a program that can make them feel proud to market and make customers happy to gain value from being contacted.

Ryan Rios has become a celebrated name as the #1 salesman in the telemarketing industry of the US, but before reaching this position, he had his hardships and tough times, which he faced strongly, only to rise as a truly passionate and resilient professional. Today, he is seen as the fastest to produce 7 figures in a year, becoming the top salesman in the industry. The young talent is based out of Riverside, California and reveals that his sales career began back in 2013 when he came across an ad on Craigslist.

Times were quite tough for him at that point in his life as he had lost his warehouse job, had his car repossessed and lived in a trailer at his mother's house. He had to even borrow a few dollars from his mother to ride the bus to make it to an interview and that's how he got introduced to telemarketing sales. He got the job and earned decent enough to start a new life for himself. This helped him get trained under the famous brother duo Ricky and Kris Gomez, the Shark, which changed Ryan Rios's life completely. Since then, Ryan Rios has broken many records and have reached an influential position in his career, where others look up to him.

Ryan Rios has astonished people with the staggering level of success he has gained so far, becoming the #1 producing salesman in the nation. He has followed the above-mentioned telemarketing sales tips, which has helped him position himself at the forefront of the telemarketing world. Do follow him on Instagram @ryanhelpedme to know more.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by