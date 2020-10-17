The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Instagram star Cherry Dana talks about CherryDTV and its rising popularity

Social media welcomes everyone with open arms but lifts only those who are thirsty for success and challenges.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 19:59
(photo credit: CHERRY DANA)
(photo credit: CHERRY DANA)
Social media welcomes everyone with open arms but lifts only those who are thirsty for success and challenges. From driving perceptions to altering concrete mindsets, Instagram, especially, with its instant access to what have you, has contributed to the personal and professional growth of many. One such girl-next-door turned celebrity influencer is Cherry Dana. With over 11K+ followers on her Instagram account CherryDTV, she has made the world sit up and take notice. In this article, she talks about her approach to business and success.
Dana comes from Newcastle where she grew up wanting to be a dancer. The pursuit took her to Mexico and finally Sydney. While studying dance and fitness, she “started in the adult industry as a lingerie waitress for parties to help pay fees. Whilst waitressing, I started in social media.” Dana was aware that something was brewing that she could “hang onto her hopes and dreams and create something that she enjoys and others can enjoy as well.”
Enter CherryDTV which she describes as a “space where her fans can engage with a wide range of topics such as dating, sex, relationships, comedy, personal well-being and more. CherryDTV provides positive insight into the adult industry whilst supporting mental health challenges.” She seems to have undertaken the solo journey to reinvent people’s perception of the adult entertainment industry. Her account is tailor-made for her target audience giving an insight into her understanding of who her fans are, what they want and how to give it to them in the most interesting manner.
CherryDTV might be a quick indulgence of sorts for her loyal fanbase, but for Dana, it is a product of tireless effort, authenticity, and most importantly, a strong mindset. She says, “Mindset is everything! Overcoming obstacles within the business will strain you at times but not as much as the emotional and mental strains that may affect your personal life. Surrounding yourself with a good support system and having a strong vision for an outcome will help you to succeed. ”
While CherryDTV always keeps the temperature soaring, it derives its fame and loyalty from Dana’s ability to “provide personal insight into social media and the adult industry and how I have overcome these challenges to help others who are experiencing and currently struggling with the same issues.” She clearly knows how to enjoy her success. She tells, “At times, I can get so caught up in the now, that I forgot where I started from and my individual strengths that got me this level.”
The reason for the success of CherryDTV, Dana feels, is her ability and willingness “to be me and that includes being goofy, fearless, exotic, all at the same time.” Her fans gush over her sensuality and resonate with her freedom to be herself. “[I like to engage with] my fans and followers. I try to make them a part of my world. I believe my positive energy and authenticity shines through my content allowing my viewing audience to relate on a personal level,” she shares.
Dana’s success seems to have an effortless quality to it. But the work that goes into creating and sustaining it requires tons of effort. She adds, “Those who are not working in social media underestimate how much of a full-time job it can be.” Dana appears to be comfortable with her success and hopes to continue her run with persistence, hard work, creativity, and fun.


Tags business social media Instagram
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
4 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
5 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by