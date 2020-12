Launched in May 2018 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of Dubai. The Center is a strategic partner for Dubai Future Foundation’s Area 2071 which aims to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by 2071. This is be achieved through the implementation of a series of bold initiatives across a variety of industries including blockchain technology. The center aims to create an eco-system that helps in the adoption of the technology in Dubain and the UAE as well as a fertile ground for the fostering and acceleration of blockchain projects across the UAE and in the whole world. This can only be achieved we believe through partnerships and collaboration with likeminded individuals, entities, cities and nations.