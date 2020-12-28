Dubai December 9th, 2020 The Israeli Blockchain Association, the hub of Israeli Blockchain ecosystem and the Dubai Blockchain Center, an Area 2071 initiative based in United Arab Emirates, are pleased to announce that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will strengthen their collaboration on multiple subjects including due diligence, startups, investments and sharing of successful case studies.

Ever since the historic peace agreements between UAE and Israel, there has been a surge in interest and collaborations between business people from both countries. “Blockchain is all about people, trust and transparency therefore both organizations will make sure to provide each other with unbiased information. Both associations are eco-system builders that thrive by connecting entrepreneurs, investors and researchers provide them access the most suitable strategic partners and best available talent.” said Yosef Shaftal the Founding Director of the Israeli Blockchain Association.”

The Abraham Accords already have yielded many fruits for both countries, and their collaboration on the technology of the future will make sure that both countries are better positioned to continue to prosper .

“Dubai Blockchain Center is eager to tap into the blockchain and cryptocurrency talent pool from different business sectors in Israel as well as Israeli universities and academic and professional institutions. In Dubai, we love to work with international partners to take blockchain technology to the next level here in Dubai as well as in the UAE and the whole world.” Said Dr. Marwan Alzarouni the founder and CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center.

photo credit: TAL SHAHAR

About Israeli Blockchain Association www.blockchainisrael.io :

Founded in 2017, the Israeli Blockchain Association (IBA) is the hub which unites blockchain enthusiasts, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors with the goal to strengthen the local ecosystem, and represent it on a worldwide scale.

Startups use IBA to develop their ideas and turn them into products, and to take their products to the market and get to the proof of concept. Investors use the IBA to conduct proper due diligence on the companies which they are evaluating, and verify the scalability of their products.