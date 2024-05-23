Jewelry can be created from the heart

Ifat Oved, 57, mother of five, was born into a diamond family. In recent years, she left the family business and opened her own jewelry brand. In her studio in Tel Aviv’s upscale Kikar HaMedina plaza, she sells exquisite jewelry that has become a household name among women in Israel and abroad. A talented designer with a keen eye for beauty, Oved is considered an expert in the field of diamonds and other natural gems.

Since childhood, you have been surrounded by precious gems.

Yes, I grew up in that world. My father, Albert Mashiah, was one of the founders of the diamond industry in Israel, so I was drawn to that world. For 37 years I was a partner in the international family business that specializes in colored diamonds, natural diamonds, and gemstones.

How would you describe your designs?

Romantic and exciting, majestic and classic. They sparkle and are suitable for any occasion or event. There is a wide variety of jewelry in different styles, so that everyone can find a piece of jewelry that suits her character and personality, from minimalist jewelry to large statement pieces.

(credit: Tal Abudi)

What kinds of items are in your collection?

Necklaces, earrings, rings with or without gemstones, and classic bracelets, such as tennis bracelets studded with diamonds.

Which stones do you work with?

I work with precious gems such as emeralds, rubies, tourmaline, sapphires, pearls, and natural diamonds with the highest level of clarity. All my jewelry is made with various shades of gold: white, yellow, pink, and red.

When did you decide to go independent?

During the corona period, I decided to go public and launched my own jewelry brand that bears my name. I design all the jewelry right here in Israel.

(credit: Tal Abudi)

Are you happy with the move? What did you discover about yourself?

I discovered that I'm good at creating and at composing. I express myself in the work. The precision of the emotion and the intention, together with the design, connect together for me, and everything comes from within.

Do you also design custom pieces?

In my showroom and on my website, there is a wide variety of my designs, where everyone can find a piece of jewelry that suits her taste and fits her personal style. I also design at the customer's request. We sit together, and during our conversation I ask questions in order to understand and feel what is right and what is suitable for her. And, of course, I share my ideas with the client as well.

(credit: Tal Abudi)

What is the difference between working with family and working alone?

When I was working with my family, the jewelry centered around the gemstone. In my brand, I build the piece around the creation itself, the art of the whole complex, a piece of jewelry that will be beautiful in its own right. When it came time to choose a name for my brand, I decided to call it Iifat Oved because I stand entirely behind each creation, from the selection of the stones, the design of the jewelry, and the creation, to the crafting of a piece for an individual client.

Who is your target market?

Women of all ages from all socioeconomic levels. This connects to my concept of female empowerment. I like to empower woman, wherever they are, and create jewelry that faithfully represents them and fits their personality; pieces that will enable them to express themselves and come into their own.

This article was written in cooperation with Ifat Oved