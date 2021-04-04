The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jowy Cenat Emerging as A Musician Of Pure Concentration

By AVI STERN  
APRIL 4, 2021 17:34
For some people, music is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it is loved by all people and in all parts of the globe. Music is even considered a global language, one that can be understood by any tongue. This means that a musician can easily make their way to any listener's heart.
Then on the other hand, because music is much loved many people are striving to to make it as famous musicians. This makes the music industry very competitive. Nevertheless, despite this reality, one such musician is beginning to make his way to the top with his pure concentration and wit.
How a Young Musician is Making His Way Up
Jowy Cenat is a Caribbean-Haitian pianist currently residing in Queens, New York. He is also a content creator that has thousands of followers on his social media accounts on Facebook and YouTube. In fact, it was through social media that Jowy fully realized his fame and natural talent. By combining his skills of the piano and talented content creation abilities this 23-year-old is making quite a name for himself.
Creativity and reaching out are keys for Jowy’s success
Jowy has been playing the piano ever since he was 11 years old. His music consists mostly of covers of popular songs, but the one thing he is standing out for is his Caribbean-infused piano covers. Jowy also enjoys playing classical music and putting together mashup songs. This is why he is known well for his creativity and diversity in the music community.
Playing the piano, however, isn’t all there is to this aspiring musician. Along with creating videos and sharing songs, Jowy Cenat also uses his passion as his own brand to help other aspiring musicians come out of the shadows. Through his online influence, he assists others with social media marketing and content creation tips.
The book that made it big
As a part of Jowy’s promotional campaign to help others succeed as he did, he published a book on Amazon titled “Video Influencer Authority.” This became a hit and best seller on the e-commerce platform. Video Influencer Authority contains a step-by-step guide on how musicians can achieve their vision or put their dreams into action through their social media profiles.
One thing that Jowy emphasizes is that as a musician you need to get your ideas and emotions across to people. He believes that this is how listeners and fans can understand your music and how he was able to establish his own community of fans through his social media profiles.
With no real training and only a self-taught background in piano, Jowy Cenat is a perfect example of a young and aspiring mind. Of course, with this hard work and natural talent he was able to make his way to where he is now. Jowy has already made many public appearances at both concerts and venues so it is no doubt that his musical career is only going to grow from here. 


