Kody White: From Working at Taco Bell to Establishing His Own YouTube Empire

Kody White is only 21 years old and has established his own YouTube empire with over 20 channels to his name

By PAUL LITMAN  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 09:57
(photo credit: KODY WHITE)
(photo credit: KODY WHITE)
YouTube is still one of the most popular platforms online, and many young people dream of making it big with their own channels and creating a living for themselves with the advertising revenue. Kody White is only 21 years old and has established his own YouTube empire with over 20 channels to his name, generating a great deal of income in the process.
Kody White worked his first job at Taco Bell. However, he soon realized that the 9-5 lifestyle wasn't for him. "I knew I wanted to create something I could be proud of," said White. "I didn't want to work a job I hated for the rest of my life." He started his first YouTube channel when he was 15, diving into the cash cow business, specializing in faceless monetization channels. He hired people to make videos for him to scale the business quickly, which paid off in a big way. In 2016, his first channel took off, and he started making some money on the side. By the time he turned 18, he already had six channels running and was making USD 10,000 a month. Soon he passed 100 million views and was making USD 50,000 from YouTube alone. "I really built my own YouTube brand from the ground up. I didn't have any support from my teachers or other adults in my life, but I knew that this was my passion, and I had to pursue it."
White isn't content just making his own videos. He recently started a channel called YTMoney that teaches aspiring YouTubers to create their own cash cow channels and strike it big as he did. "I wanted to give back," Cody said. "YouTube changed my life, and I want other young people to have the same opportunities." The channel gained instant popularity, and White started making up to USD 100,000 per month in 2020. He's proud of his clients' success, one of whom makes USD 60,000 per month, with their channel still growing.
White's next goal is to make USD 1 million per month on YouTube. Given his current and past successes, it seems possible that he'll reach this milestone sooner rather than later.


Tags business social media YouTube
