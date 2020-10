Kody White worked his first job at Taco Bell. However, he soon realized that the 9-5 lifestyle wasn't for him. "I knew I wanted to create something I could be proud of," said White. "I didn't want to work a job I hated for the rest of my life." He started his first YouTube channel when he was 15, diving into the cash cow business, specializing in faceless monetization channels. He hired people to make videos for him to scale the business quickly, which paid off in a big way. In 2016, his first channel took off, and he started making some money on the side. By the time he turned 18, he already had six channels running and was making USD 10,000 a month. Soon he passed 100 million views and was making USD 50,000 from YouTube alone. "I really built my own YouTube brand from the ground up. I didn't have any support from my teachers or other adults in my life, but I knew that this was my passion, and I had to pursue it."