Leket Israel bolsters the local economy by supporting tour guides and farmers

Leket Israel- National Food Bank, stands as a beacon of hope and compassion in Israel's ongoing battle against hunger and food insecurity. Founded by Joseph Gitler in 2003, Leket Israel is the country's largest food rescue organization. It is committed to salvaging surplus nutritious food and redistributing it to those who are in need.

With a commitment to waste reduction and social justice, under normal circumstances, Leket Israel collects excess food from farms and other sources, preventing it from going to waste. Leket Israel works with a network of 296 nonprofit partners and hundreds of volunteers to distribute rescued food to soup kitchens, shelters, schools, and those in need. This effort provides essential support to countless families and individuals facing hunger.

Beyond its immediate impact on hunger relief, Leket Israel also fosters community engagement and awareness about food waste and social responsibility, empowering individuals and organizations to make a tangible difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

As the October 7 war unfolded, the organization recognized the urgent need for a shift in approach. Edith Tibi, the Field Volunteer Coordinator at Leket, recounts, "We established an emergency center to gather food donations, distributing them to restaurants and kitchens serving the displaced and those in need. We even handled dry goods, which was not part of our usual operations."

However, as the situation stabilized, Leket made the strategic decision to focus its efforts on supporting the Israeli farming community specifically, by sending tens of thousands of volunteers down south, to assist with the farm work. "We launched an entirely new framework," Tibi explains. "Previously, our Volunteer Department operated within Leket, whether at our farm in Rishon Lezion or Logistics Center in Gan Haim. Now, we have an additional department, recruiting volunteers and staff dedicated solely to this project." Graham Lewis, a volunteer from London. (credit: LEKET ISRAEL)

The ongoing war has devastated Israel’s farming community, damaging land, equipment, and heavy machinery. Most concerning, however, is that growers have been left without a labor force, as foreign workers have left the country, affecting the cultivation and harvesting, of crops. "Our longstanding partner farmers, who have generously donated produce to Leket for years, suddenly found themselves in need," Tibi continues. "Recognizing this, we mobilized our volunteers to assist them. We established logistics, insurance, and everything needed to support our volunteers."

Currently, Leket collaborates with approximately 250 volunteers daily, comprising individuals, school groups, youth organizations, the military, companies, tour groups, and more, who allocate a day for fieldwork.

Many volunteers come from abroad, arranging their participation before arriving. Tibi highlights the extensive support system, including bus transportation from across the country to farms as required.

Describing the dedication of the volunteers, Tibi notes, "They arrive early, work tirelessly, and encompass a diverse range of ages and skills. Despite the physical demands, including long hours in the field, many of our volunteers are retirees." Initially hesitant, farmers now warmly welcome the volunteers, acknowledging their invaluable contribution. "At first, farmers felt abandoned, but now they express gratitude, feeling supported by the community," Tibi adds.

Reflecting on her journey at Leket, Tibi expresses enthusiasm for the work and the people involved. "Although it involves intricate logistics, hosting volunteers and harvesting fresh produce is, at the same time, fascinating and rewarding," she shares. "I enjoy introducing volunteers to Leket Israel, guiding them in picking produce, and witnessing their diverse experiences."

As part of the project, Leket partnered with a tour guide company called ‘Moreshet Derech’, assigning a guide to each volunteer bus. Tibi shared, “Joseph Gitler, the Founder and Chairman of Leket, received a plea for assistance from the company, which was grappling with the adverse effects of the tourism downturn, both locally and internationally. We looked for ways to involve them in Leket's activities. Then we decided to assign a guide to each volunteer bus. The guide takes charge by collecting the names of expected volunteers, communicating with them, and providing guidance on safety protocols and work procedures throughout the journey.

The guides also educate volunteers about the farmers they'll be assisting, the region they're visiting, and the farms they're traveling to. Essentially, the guide assumes responsibility for the group for the day, offering the guides meaningful work while Leket benefits from their valuable assistance.”

Graham Lewis, a volunteer from London discovered Leket Israel’s volunteer project and became a regular volunteer in the Gaza border region. "When I found out that Leket was coordinating these visits, I started participating every few days. There are many groups doing similar work," he continued, "but Leket is extremely well run. The buses come to the same place every morning. The organization is fantastic, and the farmers really appreciate our work."

The significant need for farming volunteers, especially along the Gaza border, has not been widely publicized abroad. "I didn’t realize how much farmland is in this area, and how much help is needed," Graham reflected. "The volunteers are wonderful. I’ve made friends, and we all come back to volunteer together. It’s terrific," he shared.

This initiative has been a resounding success, enhancing the volunteer experience and fostering connections between volunteers, farmers, and guides. Tibi concludes with excitement, recounting a recent tribute evening organized by one of the guides in Jerusalem, where farmers expressed gratitude and shared inspiring stories.

For more information or support: Leket Israel

This article was written in cooperation with Leket Israel