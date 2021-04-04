The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Luxury Real Estate Broker Beau Blankenship Shares His Top 3 Tips For Selling a Home

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
APRIL 4, 2021 17:14
(photo credit: BEAU BLANKENSHIP)
Former athlete turned luxury real estate broker, Beau Blankenship, leads the charge in Florida’s booming real estate market. 
After helping hundreds of people find their dream homes and having a record-setting year with $336M in sold and pending volume, Beau shares his top 3 tips for selling a home. 
Let’s dive in...
#1) First impressions.  
The first impression is the most important impression. Many times, a buyer has already made up their mind by the time they’re walking through your front door. Adding a little curb appeal, such as making sure your front lawn is freshly mowed, goes a long way towards attracting the right buyer—the buyer who’ll fall in love as soon as they take their first step inside. 
#2) De-personalize it. 
You may love the vacation knick-knacks and family portraits that adorn your walls, but your potential buyer probably won’t. The buyer (or buyers) need to be able to picture themselves living there. They need to envision what life they’ll be able to create in your home, and the maracas you picked up from your last trip to Mexico don’t help!  
#3) Declutter. 
Buyers LOVE storage. Who doesn’t love storage? Buyers will LOVE it even more if they’re able to see EXACTLY how much storage they’ll have in your home. When preparing to sell your home, be sure to empty closets, lockers, and cabinets, so the future owner can see the potential your home has to offer! 
Blankenship grew up in Oklahoma. After graduating college at Ohio University, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a short period. With his football career over, he was looking for something he could be excited about doing for the rest of his life. That’s where real estate came into play. Blankenship always held a fascination with it, and he finally got the opportunity to pursue it.  
After quick success working at a boutique brokerage firm, Blankenship looked for greater opportunities and found it in the local Engel and Völkers franchise. Since 2017, his brokerage has added 60 agents and his team the Blankenship Group has added 5 agents. In 2019, the Wall Street Journal ranked him as #70 in the country and #11 in Florida.  
“I feel extremely grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given. I want to do everything I possibly can with what I’ve been given,” says Blankenship. 


