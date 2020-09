Tello is a great proponent of silence. Although his business (he's the owner of US-based The Lightning Studio) thrives on its opposite, he swears by it. He gives efficient reasoning for this contradiction, "When you want your brand to be talked about, listen to what your consumers are saying without bias and with precision." The key to giving people what they find interesting is "to find out what they find interesting first. Give it to them, and they'll talk about it." His impeccable logic makes a lot of sense when you think of "all the merchandise that goes hand-in-hand with successful films, for example, theandfranchises, do well because they are directly connected to what people like."