The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Matthew Petitto discusses rise to fame and goals for the future

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 25, 2021 16:57
(photo credit: MATTHEW PETITTO)
(photo credit: MATTHEW PETITTO)
 
Matthew Petitto is a young man from Staten Island, New York, who is 18 years old. He is well-known for his appearances on Tiktok and Twitch, among other social media sites. Matthew worked in the acting industry before becoming a social media influencer. Matthew, who appeared as an extra in the WuTang American trilogy, turned to social media in 2019.
He started his Tiktok account in 2019 and has already amassed 3.7 million followers. Matthew discusses Tiktok and how it has helped him attract millions of followers, claiming that he uses it to "make people laugh." Matthew Petitto says one of his next targets is to hit 4 million followers, despite having 3.7 million followers.With the way things are going, he should be able to hit that goal in no time. Matthew Petitto discusses achieving objectives and focuses on the moment. He prefers not to put too much emphasis on long-term goals because life is still changing. We can see this firsthand, as Matthew went from making jokes on Tiktok to being a well-known influencer on the web.
Matthew also joined the Twitch streaming service and felt ready to contribute to what the platform has to deliver. Matthew Petitto has already been tested after just two weeks on the Twitch website. Matthew gets a steady 500 viewers per stream thanks to the global streaming service, and he's also known for his amusing impressions and small talk between games. While Twitch can provide a lot of stuff, having a streaming service with everything is something Matthew took advantage of when he could. He talked about how he was always watching and using Twitch, and how it helped him when he was going through a tough time. He's decided to take it to Twitch now that he's built a huge following on other social media sites. Although most people are focused on the game they are streaming, it also has a lifestyle component. Although there is time to chat about the game being played, there are also moments when people should talk about what they are doing now in their lives or what they are passionate about.
There are many things in life that people look forward to, and with that in mind, Matthew Petitto plans to travel to Los Angeles to see if he can expand his brand from there. People often use LA as a springboard for career advancement, and Matthew intends to do the same with his own brand. "I don't know where I'd be without Tik Tok," Matthew Petitto says.
Matthew Petito looks to further his career on Twitch
Matthew Petitto, an 18-year-old from Staten Island who has only been on Twitch for two weeks, has already been confirmed. Matthew has a steady 500 viewers per stream thanks to the worldwide availability of the streaming service, and he is already renowned for his amusing observations and small talk while playing the game.
While Twitch can provide a lot of stuff, having a streaming service with everything is something Matthew took advantage of when he could. He talked about how he was always watching and using Twitch, and how it helped him when he was going through a tough time. He's decided to take it to Twitch now that he's built a huge following on other social media sites.
The subscription service appeals to a diverse audience because it is appropriate for people of all ages. Twitch streamer Nick Mercs is someone he admires and has seen in the past. They have a lot in common, according to Matthew, because they both work out a lot and stream. Twitch streaming involves a lot of work, and it can give people a new perspective on life.
Although most people are focused on the game they are streaming, it also has a lifestyle component. Although there is time to chat about the game being played, there are also moments when people should talk about what they are doing now in their lives or what they are passionate about. Nick Mercs talks about his workouts and what he likes to do throughout the day. During his streams, Matthew Petitto appears to have some amusing moments. Keep an eye out for Matthew Petitto's next new stream.
There are many things in life that people look forward to, and with that in mind, Matthew Petitto plans to travel to Los Angeles to see if he can expand his brand from there. People often use LA as a springboard for career advancement, and Matthew intends to do the same with his own brand.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Amotz Asa-El

The political mayhem's good news: Arabs joining the government

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by