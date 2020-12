Meet Guruji Shrii Arnav declared as one of the Movers & Shakers of 2020

Well, it has been nothing but rewarding. The premise of Gemstoneuniverse has been to respect people for their beliefs and values. Which is why, while we offer our product, there is never any attempt to force it or convince anyone to convert to our point of view. There are enough and more people who have seen, known and are aware of the accuracy of Jyotish/ astrology and efficacy of powerful gemstones in remedying / helping resolve problem situations. The most satisfying part has been the word of mouth growth – any one person who experiences good results automatically becomes a brand ambassador and a channel for positive growth and transformation in another person’s life.