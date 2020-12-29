Meet Guruji Shrii Arnav declared as one of the Movers & Shakers of 2020

Guruji Shrii Arnav is the mentor of Gemstoneuniverse – the world’s largest planetary gem store and the largest portal for Gemstones Online that has a wide variety of healing gemstones popularly referred to as Jyotish Gemstones.

Acclaimed Spiritual Guru & thought leader he is sought after by global tycoons, world leaders, life coaches, celebs, key decision-makers, and also the normal folks in day to day life for his guidance and wisdom

Guruji Shrii Arnav address Diplomats, Statesmen and Dignitaries in the 2nd Gandhi Peace Dialogue-Solving World Crises by Gandhian Philosophy

You have been recently awarded the trademark and copyrights to the terms Jyotish Gemstones Therapy and JGT! What are Jyotish Gemstones, and what is this technique all about?

Yes, we were recently awarded the trademark and copyrights to the terms Jyotish Gemstones Therapy and JGT and it feels like validation of all the years of hard work and commitment.

Jyotish gemstones are healing planetary gemstones, capable of blessing the wearer with health , wealth and happiness, and solving problems related to various aspects of life. Such gemstones of the highest quality and purity, and lacking specific flaws, are called Jyotish Gemstones.

Jyotish Gemstone Therapy is a highly specialized methodology of 69 steps involving recommendation, diagnosis, identification and selection of result oriented and life changing Gemstones that may be less than 2% in the World. It requires a high degree of skill and core expertise.

Today I am pleased to say that Gemstoneuniverse has 3500 article resources backed by 10,000+ high quality images and videos and case studies accumulated over a period of 25 years that empower a consumer in right decision making and getting tangible benefits of Jyotish Gemstones.

What are some of the Precious gemstones made available by Gemstoneuniverse?

Currently we have 20 varieties of gemstones, and at any point of time, there will be around 2500 natural treatment free Gemstones of pristine quality! Gemstoneuniverse is at the apex of gemstone pipeline - meaning we source from as close to the gem mines as possible with the minimum change of hands. We follow the UN charter on Human Rights and ensure that every single Gemstone that makes it to the Gemstoneuniverse inventory is ethically mined, conflict free and traceable.

How has the journey been in a field where you retail high value goods online and in one where a lot of people have mixed feelings and skepticism around it?

Well, it has been nothing but rewarding. The premise of Gemstoneuniverse has been to respect people for their beliefs and values. Which is why, while we offer our product, there is never any attempt to force it or convince anyone to convert to our point of view. There are enough and more people who have seen, known and are aware of the accuracy of Jyotish/ astrology and efficacy of powerful gemstones in remedying / helping resolve problem situations. The most satisfying part has been the word of mouth growth – any one person who experiences good results automatically becomes a brand ambassador and a channel for positive growth and transformation in another person’s life.

Yes these are high value goods and an online market has made us very alert and place trust, quality and streamlined processes at the top. The big thing year after year we have learnt is to stay the course. Don’t get too delighted by a win; don’t get demotivated by the bust. Be true to the vision. People have given us their love, support and trust by online from us since 1996.



Guruji Shrii Arnav with His Holiness Sangharaja-The Supreme Patriarch of Thailand (photo credit: Gemstoneuniverse)

You meet and consult the world's leading spiritual authorities, powerful statesmen as well as influential entrepreneurs/ business people. What is unique to these individuals that have helped them reach the top?

There are certainly a few things that are common to people who find themselves at the top. While success is different for different people, I have usually noticed that the big guns in any field - a) They are not afraid of hiring people better than themselves, so they have a brilliant group of advisors b) They have a high level of immunity to what is being said about them or their work. They simply work towards their goals c) Time management is a priority for them. They put a premium on their time above all else. D) They put discipline ahead of motivation, are always in a learning mode and set personal accountability for decision making.

Tell us about the Magnum Opus-The Secrets of Jyotish Gems that has become a worldwide phenomenon?

It was long due. It is now available in 6 languages. The legendary Bruce Lee once said, I am not afraid of the man who knows 10,000 kicks. I am afraid of the man who has practiced 1 kick, 10,000 times.

This book is that one kick practiced 10,000 times and for the ardent Astro Gemology Lover is a treasure trove of vital information. It will help us in the quest for finding Gemstone Astrologer in India

What is your personal philosophy? How are you able to motivate yourself each day?

Unique people, unique problems & unique solutions! What has worked for me all these years is a vision that goes beyond me & my needs or that of my immediate circle. When you begin to look at your life as a journey of purpose– an unselfish one, then the dimensions you are willing to work towards begin to stretch without feeling the strain. Then you look at the world as one large earth family.