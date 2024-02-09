Your child has a high fever in the late evening hours. You are feeling dizzy and disoriented on Shabbat morning. You think you may have gotten food poisoning or perhaps become dehydrated over the weekend. What should one do when confronted with a potentially serious medical issue late in the evening or on a weekend? Is it better to wait until the next morning and consult a doctor at the Kupat Holim, or should one go to the emergency room at the local hospital that night? A visit to a hospital emergency room without the proper referral can be expensive and, as we all know, can entail long hours of waiting and inconvenience.

There is a better, affordable, convenient, and efficient alternative – Kupat Holim Meuhedet’s network of emergency medical clinics for its members, now open in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ashdod, and Hadera, and soon in Rehovot. These centers operate during off-hours and while doctors’ offices are closed, from 19:30-23:00 during the evenings, on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays from 15:00-23:00. The Jerusalem emergency medical clinic is open 24/7.

(credit: TAL SHAHAR)

The Meuhedet network of emergency medical clinics provides an alternative to the emergency room, reducing the heavy load on hospital emergency rooms while enabling patients to receive a thorough, professional, and speedy medical response from highly trained medical specialists, for an affordable price of just NIS 96.

“We designed the Meuhedet emergency medical clinics so that the average length of stay for each patient does not exceed an hour, from the moment of entry until departure,” explains Uzi Bitan, CEO of Meuhedet. “The planning of the patient’s journey and the professionalism of our highly trained doctors and medical staff enable us to provide an accurate medical response and make the best medical decisions in a very short time. Our emergency clinics are staffed by skilled doctors and nurses with many years of experience, allowing us to ensure premium medical care in urgent cases, and not only in treatment of routine matters.”

Meuhedet emergency medical clinics provide a response to a wide range of urgent medical treatments, including trauma injuries, fractures, burns and cuts, illnesses that have worsened, and unusual pain. Laboratory tests and X-rays can also be performed on-site to complete the diagnostic process. After treatment, patients are discharged from the emergency medical center with an appointment with a specialist for further treatment if needed.

(credit: TAL SHAHAR)

“Since we opened the medical center, dozens of standard cases come to us daily alongside extreme cases that really save lives,” reports Yonatan Salivanov, Director of Nursing at the Meuhedet Emergency Medical Clinic in Ashdod. “A few days ago, an elderly woman came to us with symptoms of heart arrhythmia. She underwent a rapid diagnostic process, and immediately after that, life-saving medical treatment that helped restore her heart rhythm to a regular state.” Cases like this illustrate how important it is to receive quick and professional medical treatment. “Thanks to the quick and accurate diagnosis and treatment of the staff at the Medical Center, the woman returned home safe and sound.”

In recent months, the Meuhedet Emergency Clinic in Jerusalem has treated a number of unusual cases. In one instance, a woman arrived suffering from severe abdominal pain, was determined to be in active labor, and gave birth shortly thereafter. Another case involved a girl with a clothespin lodged inside her nose. An expert physician removed the pin with no ill effects and no pain. A third incident dealt with a man who came to the center suffering from back pain, which turned out to be a cardiac event. He was resuscitated, and his life was saved.

Meuhedet’s emergency medical clinics offer peace of mind for dealing with late-night and weekend medical issues. For more information, visit www.mehuedet.co.il or call *3555.

This article was written in cooperation with Meuhedet