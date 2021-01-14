The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Michael Timothy Johnson on how Success is a relative concept

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 14, 2021 15:01
(photo credit: MICHAEL TIMOTHY JOHNSON)
(photo credit: MICHAEL TIMOTHY JOHNSON)
 
Success is the magic word. It’s the word that attracts or repels more success. Unfortunately, we have put its meaning in the box for too long. And many are beginning to challenge the stale understanding. Among them is a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Jacksonville, Florida, Michael Timothy Johnson, who believes that being successful is a relative concept. Is it a young mind’s fanciful idea or a pearly of age-old wisdom whose time has come? Let’s hear it straight from Michael Timothy Johnson and find out.
To begin with, Michael believes that money is not the only definition of success. He says, “Since times unmemorable, we have equated success with money. And practically speaking, everyone cannot have or make the same amount of money. The concept of rich and poor will continue to co-exist. Therefore, money is not the measure of success. It simply is a tool that can help bring about success. And just like money, other tools attract success too. Fortunately, those tools are available to everyone at all times. Do you know what those are? They are knowledge, willingness, courage, and a strong frame of mind. If you’ve ever read biographies of successful people – entrepreneurs, actors, scientists, philanthropists - you’ll see that they all had a vision, larger than life. They were driven to prove and improve themselves. Their success came from the desire to succeed, and the willingness to sacrifice laziness, stupidity, fear, and confusion. Their worldly success came from inside them. In a way, they’d succeeded when they decided to succeed.”
For him, “It’s all about being in love with what you do. Haven’t we all heard about that young, dynamic, and successful individual who suddenly decided to either take his/her own life or give up everything and retreat to the mountains? What does this tell us? I think that people who achieve everything they had set out to do often don’t know what to do next; or for some reason, continue to have a poverty-stricken internal life. And that’s sad. But if there’s one thing I have learned from such incidents and what I choose to remind myself of every time I hear something like this happen is to ask myself – am I happy right now? Am I happy doing what I’m doing? If yes, then what aspect of my work is helping to keep my spirits alive? And if not then how to do deal with it? These may seem like existential questions, best reserved for the psychologist’s clinic but I have come to realize that success is determined by asking ourselves those questions, the answers to which we take for granted.”
As a ‘successful’ entrepreneur, Michael derives his understanding from the results his work yields. He says, “For me, success was never the goal. I went for acquiring and growing money to give myself a life I wanted, provide for my family, and share my lessons with others. I feel most successful, joyful, and content whenever young entrepreneurs who attend my lectures come to me and tell me that I have helped them improve their thinking and their life. That feeling cannot be measured by money or be rewarded. That feeling is sacred. For me, that reverence is a success.”
Perhaps we’ve been asking ourselves the wrong question all along. Maybe the right question isn’t, “Am I successful according to others” but “Am I successful according to me and my set of values.” According to Michael, this new mindset will allow us to define success for ourselves or seek the right guidance when needed. As he expertly says, “Your definition of success is the real definition of success.” We rest our case.


Tags Money Entrepreneur success
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Va'era: Despair and destinations

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by