Molton Brown opens first store in Israel

The well-known British brand Molton Brown has recently opened its first store in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 12:00

Updated: APRIL 2, 2023 12:01
Molton Brown at the Kempinski Hotel (photo credit: Shai Cohen)
Molton Brown at the Kempinski Hotel
(photo credit: Shai Cohen)

Molton Brown is a brand of high-quality and luxurious skincare products and perfumes. It bears the quality mark of the British royal house and specializes in creams, soaps, perfumes for women and men, candles and fragrances for the home and public spaces.

The Molton Brown brand was founded in 1971 on Molton Street in the prestigious Mayfair neighborhood in London. It started as a hair salon that uses only natural products, and within a relatively short period of time as a result of careful and selective marketing along with the opening of brand stores in unique locations in about 30 of the world's leading cities, it has gained tremendous international success.

Beyond that, the iconic brand is in luxury hotel suites, fashionable spa centers and also in first-class toiletries bags of leading airlines.

Molton Brown at the Kempinski Hotel (Credit: Shai Cohen)

The brand website states the secret of the brand's success is: "True to our founders’ values, we live by an ‘individual first’ ethos, with uncompromising care at the heart of everything we do... We're passionate about quality. It’s why our products have been Made in England since day one – and we’re committed to this for our future. We source only the best ingredients in exceptional fragrance concentrations.”

The new store is opening in the Kempinski Hotel, on the Tel Aviv seafront, and is located on the spa floor.

In the store, which extends over 20 sq.m., you can find a wide variety of the company's indulgent products, which also include the 2 leading series of the Molton Brown brand, which includes the brand's products at a more accessible price. Alongside bath products, perfumes and fragrances will be sold. The store has everything you need to allow each person to create a private pampering atmosphere in their home or anywhere else.

Molton Brown at the Kempinski Hotel (Credit: Shai Cohen)

"All the products in the store in Tel Aviv will be sold at the same prices as the prices of the stores in London," states Guy Klaiman, CEO of the Kempinski Hotel Tel Aviv, and adds "Molton Brown is the house brand of Kempinski Tel Aviv. We offer it to guests in the bathrooms and spa, and perfume all the rooms and public spaces with it."

Klaiman also points out, "In the past year, we received dozens of inquiries from customers requesting to purchase the brand products, which were offered to them in the rooms, which motivated us to make the decision to open a brand store on the spa floor, which will offer customers unique items that are not available elsewhere.

"We made a great effort to finish and open the store before the holiday and allow the lovers of the brand in Israel to purchase pampering packages, which convey luxury and internationality, as is appropriate for the holiday," Klaiman concludes.

This article was written in cooperation with Molton Brown



