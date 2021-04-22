More Plates More Dates: A Brand Dedicated to Overall Self-Improvement

The founder of fitness brand More Plates More Dates, Derek believes in approaching dieting and fitness in a sustainable way, and that most people who yo-yo diet have not cracked the code. He explains, “if you can’t adhere to a diet for more than 12 weeks, then it isn’t a sustainable model and needs to be re-evaluated”.

They’re tough words but then again, the man well-recognized in the fitness world believes in telling you exactly what you need to do to achieve your goals. “I’ve seen so many people over the years get down to their goal body composition, and then totally obliterate all of their progress in a matter of weeks because it was an unsustainable crash diet,” reveals Derek. He adds, “I’ve experienced this myself too, and it’s through this trial and error that you start to learn that the only way to maintain a physique you are content with year round is to seriously look at your daily eating patterns and ask yourself if you can stick to that for years on end without binging.”

For years, More Plates More Dates has been helping people to lead lives that are focused on constant self-improvement. His content is founded upon years of personal experience, consultations with clients, and continuous research.



“So many people follow old-school chicken rice and broccoli diet models from over a decade ago and fail to follow a sustainable diet model that also maintains micronutrient density,” explains Derek. “For me, it’s a no-brainer that the healthier you are and the fitter you are, the better you feel. It doesn’t just come down to what body fat percentage you are and if your abs are showing or not, more people need to realize that nutrients also essentially act as signaling molecules in the body, and what you eat literally determines how your body will perform both physically and mentally.”

Using his astute insights on biology, endocrinology and pharmacology, Derek has spent years writing articles and making YouTube videos to spread educational content about staying on top of your health and performance.

Renowned for his advice on everything from bodybuilding to dieting and supplementation, Derek has turned More Plates More Dates into a one-stop-shop where people can go to learn about fitness, health, self-confidence, and numerous other unique topics in the men’s self-improvement space.

Derek explained, “More Plates More Dates is meant to be a turnkey platform for self-improvement. So many people are their own worst enemy or sell themselves short when it comes to achieving their potential. I hope that videos like mine can help push them in the right direction. I had a similar experience when I was a teenager and felt like I was doing myself a disservice by underachieving in so many areas I truly felt I could excel at if I applied myself. I was inspired by mentors online and was able to turn things around after actually getting out of my comfort zone and trying new things. That is one facet of MPMD I don’t talk about as much as I should, and my content often revolves around medical literature, or trending news that I can relate to educational content in some way. Regardless of what people take away from my content, I try to be as versatile as possible and offer unique insight on all the things I am passionate about in the men’s self-improvement space.”