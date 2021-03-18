The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Nicolas Brochet Accounces Electrifying New Abu Dhabi Festival

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 18, 2021 10:33
(photo credit: NICOLAS BROCHET)
(photo credit: NICOLAS BROCHET)
 In these times of overwhelming interruptions, brings about many chances. If you tune into the Great 2008 Recession, for starters; some unimaginable successful companies excelled: You have Venmo, Airbnb, Instagram, and Uber.
Presently, our actuality is facing huge changes, and world-wide businessman and opportunistic Nicolas Brochet is currently going after lucrative adventures.
Generally, the quick-living visionary would be watching over and enhancing his hospitality, tourism, and culture companies. Inauspiciously, he has had to abide by quarantine rules and regulations, and take into consideration the safety and health of his employees and customers. That absolutely comes first. Brochet, who constructed his companies, on beautiful experiences, has had problems adopting a new concept. Nevertheless, he overcame those problems by yielding to limited occupancy, consistent testing, and wellness checkups for employees, also focusing highly on hygiene.
It is very obvious that the resurrection of this normalcy will take time. Standard functioned work weeks and travel may not rebound later until 2021. Since lockdowns and limitations continue to be stretched out, Brochet decided to focus more on new projects. He felt the need to construct a mega-scale celebration of life, bringing together his three unique passions- art, fashion, and music- into an incredible show.
"When rough times hit like never before seen, and the whole entire earth has to slow down, I chose to remain positive and make these less difficult times, and use them to reiterate and think favorably about the future," Brochet said. It made me facilitate the idea of holding a uniquely remarkable event, which is the International Fashion Music Art Festival Magic Island Abu Dhabi."
This highly esteemed- influential event, is well put together and created by Brochet himself. It will join together creative people and individuals, honorable places together. This amazing festival, will proudly perfect the red carpet moment, everyone desires to experience. This memorable program includes: cocktail parties, fashion shows, gala dinners, concerts, and a charity auction with one-of-a-kind collectibles and memorabilia.
"We will determine in September which organization we will support, but we are highly thinking about human rights," Brochet said.
Brochet has had a long background managing prestigious restaurants across Europe from Matignon in Paris to L'Opera in the port of St. Tropez.
He possesses one of the largest networks of high net worth individuals who share a propensity for travel.
As such he is exceptionally well suited to be the organizer of such an international festival in one of the world's most rarified cities- that of Abu Dhabi.
For more information on Nicolas and his upcoming festival as well as his new magazine:  Instagram/ NicolasBrochet11
 


Tags restaurant lifestyle business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by