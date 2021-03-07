The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Nursing Home: Are you ready for your parent transitions to the next phase of their life

By MEYTAL URIM  
MARCH 7, 2021 13:39
(photo credit: RF123)
(photo credit: RF123)
 As parents age, their children face numerous unforeseen challenges. Finding a nursing home for an elderly parent is a task that many are not prepared for. The need for such services can arrive suddenly after an incident, illness, or medical procedure.




The urgent need to find suitable accommodations and support for an elderly parent can overwhelm their children and lead to them making the wrong choice. When the time has come, and your family can no longer provide the in-home care that your loved one requires, you can ensure you're making the right choice by consulting with an experienced professional.
Finding a Nursing Home That Can Meet Your Parent's Needs
Choosing a nursing home is not a simple choice. There are many factors to consider to select an institution that meets your parent's basic needs, much less the institution that is best for them. There are, of course, the care requirements for your loved one. How independent are they? Are they physically disabled? Do they have a mental illness? Are there memory loss concerns? "An expert in finding nursing home will help you find an institution with the capability and specialized staff training to support your parent's specific requirements" Haya Ramati told The Jerusalem Post.
Financing their parent's care is often the most significant hurdle for families making this decision. Nursing homes can vary widely in cost, and it can be difficult to find an institution that is both affordable and meets your parent's care needs. 
Who can Find the Perfect Fit
Haya Ramati understands that this burden can be too much and that many people require assistance and guidance through the process. She has spent 25 years helping people make the right choice for the institution that will house and care for their elderly parents. Throughout her journey, she has built up lasting relationships and a depth of industry knowledge that allows her to find the nursing home best suited to your parent's specific requirements. She offers these consultations free of charge, providing assistance to families from all walks of life.
The experts in this area like Haya know which institutions are capable of meeting specific requirements and can help you find one that you can afford. Moreover, their understanding of state assistance policies can help find the maximum level of assistance for your parent's care. There are a variety of welfare and assistance benefits that could apply to your parent's case.
Finding a nursing home that meets primary care and financing requirements can be a great relief to a family, knowing that their loved one can continue their life with dignity and comfort. The experts like Haya specialize in going beyond these basic requirements to finding a nursing home that can give your parent the greatest possible quality of life. During their consultation with your family, they will collect the details that are key to finding a nursing home that will keep your relative happy during their later years.
They consider your parent's background to find the institution where they will have good company and a lifestyle they find amenable. Some prominent factors include your parent's socioeconomic background, education level, and profession during their working years. Painting a picture of their life enables to make the best possible recommendation for your parent's care.
Reliable Advice for Your Parent's Continued Happiness
You want this process to be as painless as possible. Choosing the professional advice is the way to do that. With their decades of experience, they can help you make the right choice. With a comprehensive knowledge of the nursing homes industry for the elderly population, they know each institution's advantages and disadvantages. With the information on your loved one gathered during your consultation, they can give you the best possible understanding of your options.
This transition is difficult, but choosing to accept help can make it easier. You might need advice from someone who is able to properly assess care requirements and determine what financial support can apply to your parent. Without this information, there is little chance that you are finding the most suitable nursing home. A consultation with the right experts like Haya Ramati can find your parent the best possible home for their final years.


Tags elderly nursing home third age
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How did vaccines become a political issue? - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Why are Israeli ex-generals battling over the Iran deal? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by