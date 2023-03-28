The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
On the brink of a rift in the nation: Rabbi Pinto calls for the strengthening of Torah study

By MARK FISH
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 11:14
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Against the background of a rift in the nation surrounding the legal reform, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto calls for the strengthening of Torah study and mitzvah observance. He said precisely now, when confusion reigns and the future is uncertain, whoever holds firm to Torah will successfully survive this difficult time.

Rabbi Pinto said these words at a Torah scroll dedication ceremony he participated in upon his arrival in Israel yesterday. He was on a campaign to strengthen dozens of "Shuva Yisrael" communities.

"The world is at a point when the attribute of strict justice is prevailing, and there is controversy, hatred, envy and other terrible things," said Rabbi Pinto at the beginning of his words. "A person who is focused on the Torah, on mitzvot and good deeds - nothing can make him lose his equanimity. This is the great power of the holy Torah," he emphasized.

Rabbi Pinto mentioned the words of the Gemara that in the month of Nissan the Jewish people will be redeemed in the future: "In Nissan they were redeemed in the past and in Nissan they will be redeemed in the future. The month of Nissan is a time of exaltation and of immense devotion to the Holy One, blessed be He."

Credit - Shuva IsraelCredit - Shuva Israel

Rabbi Pinto will be staying in Israel in the coming days and will give dozens of sermons on Torah and ethics in Shuva Israel’s synagogues.

In addition, he is expected to visit Shuva Israel’s huge RIF Heritage charity compound in Ashdod, where more than 15,000 food baskets filled with goods for needy families are being assembled these days.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



