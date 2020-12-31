The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

On the frontlines against a silent enemy - coronavirus

How Sheba International engaged in global outreach during the height of the pandemic

By STEVE WALZ  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 16:15
(photo credit: SHEBA'S COURTESY)
(photo credit: SHEBA'S COURTESY)
It began in January 2020, with ominous reports about a mysterious virus dubbed “CORONA/COVID-19” that germinated in Wuhan, China and started to work its way across the globe. Sheba Medical Center Director General, Professor Yitshak Kreiss, along with his senior medical staff and hospital infrastructure professionals, sprang into action, girding for the inevitable. An emergency drill was conducted and plans were set in motion to create a singular off-campus unit to house quarantined corona patients.
In the midst of gearing up to engage this viral “silent enemy” that was about to invade Israel, Sheba quietly hosted a member of the royal family from a Gulf Arab nation. He was able to witness first-hand how we use innovative medical technologies to treat Palestinian children in need of life-saving cancer regimens, as well as Israelis in need of routine medical care. It was a harbinger of things to come.
But back to the nascent days of COVID…Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to Sheba to personally inspect the newly constructed off-campus corona quarantine and treatment unit, along with the first-of-its-kind telemedicine tent helmed by Dr. Galia Barkai, where staff could monitor corona patients from a distance without exposing themselves unnecessarily. Days later, in the wee hours of February 21, in answer to a request by the Israeli government to Prof. Kreiss, the Israeli passengers from the SS Diamond Princess arrived at Sheba, greeted by a medical team led by Prof. Elhanan-Bar On and Dr. Gadi Segal. Thus began the Jewish State’s battle against this horrific disease.
In March, as the numbers of COVID-19 stricken patients began to rise precipitously, Sheba’s infrastructure staff combined military precision with outside-the-box flexibility and ingenuity to meet the challenge. In record time, they converted an underground parking facility into a Critical Care Corona Unit, transformed a portion of the Geriatric Care building into a Corona Care Unit for moderate and lightly ill patients, and created a designated corona maternity and psychiatric unit to accommodate COVID patients with distinctive needs.  
Whether it was the New York Times or the Times of Israel, the Jakarta Post or the Jerusalem Post, the global media trained their inquiring eyes on these first-of-their-kind operations, which also integrated telemedicine applications.
Hope without boundaries….
In July, just when we thought the pandemic was “under control,” and where we could provide our dedicated but very tired staff a well-deserved respite, the so-called "second wave" began to take shape.
As of this writing, the non-stop global pandemic rollercoaster continues in its different configurations. But just in time for Chanukah, there appears to be more than one bright light at the end of the tunnel, serving to kindle new "hope without boundaries."
From “day one” of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheba has been working with numerous start-up companies to develop game-changing technologies – from rapid corona testing to predicting patient deterioration using artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, several of these technologies are currently being deployed in various facilities around the globe.
 Sheba has also collaborated with America’s NIH (National Institute of Health) to assist in the research to find the right treatments, as well as the keys to an effective vaccine that will end this global plague once and for all.  In November, Sheba began vaccine trials on dozens of patients, using the BriLife formula created by Israel’s Institute of Biological Research. By Spring 2021, we will know if the Israeli vaccine is the "magic potion" that offers true hope for the future.

This article was written in cooperation with Sheba Medical Center.


Tags health sheba medical center COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by