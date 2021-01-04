The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

One Name that is a Synonym of Interview on the Street Videos on YouTube is that of Simon Yalaza

Simon's format has found a steady fan base which is apparent by the huge number of followers his channel boasts of

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 21:12
(photo credit: SIMON YALAZA)
(photo credit: SIMON YALAZA)
Today, Simon is a celebrated YouTuber who enjoys much adulation and fan following unlike many of his contemporaries. His videos have found a niche audience, and the numbers are racing ahead with full throttle. Many are unaware that Simon's foray into this digital medium was unplanned, and he accidentally stumbled upon this opportunity which made him an online sensation in no time. From his early days he was drawn towards acting, drama, and especially had a knack towards humour which was appreciated big time by people around him. He liked performing in front of the camera, and on one such occasion he recorded a video of his and uploaded it on Facebook. Little to his surprise,  the video went viral, and that made Simon think of creating more such videos, and he started toying with the idea, which finally paved way for his YouTube channel in 2017.
Being a media planner, Simon had the skills which were required to hold the audiences attention, and that was beautifully displayed in the way he handled his audience in his interview on the street videos which have become an all time favourite of netizens worldwide in present times. Today, Simon is no less than a celebrity with fans thronging to take selfies with him when they spot him on the streets. This talented YouTuber from Germany has made a strong foothold in the digital world, and his 600,000 strong fan following are enough proof of it.
Simon is also experienced in working with Suga Agency, a media company, and has rubbed shoulders with rappers like Kollegah, Farid Bang and Spongebozz. Simon has also been privileged of hosting the Kiss Cup which was officially sponsored by radio channel 98.8 Kiss FM along with renowned players like Kida Ramadan, Frederick Lau and Massiv in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin.
With so many achievements and fan following, it's not wrong to say that Simon has certainly attained nothing less than stardom of sorts, which is evident in the way he is winning hearts, with his work.


Tags business social media YouTube
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by