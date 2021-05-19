The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Online Casino Trends for the Next 12 Months

By PAUL LITMAN  
MAY 19, 2021 10:19
The past few years have seen online casinos become more systematic and refined. This has encouraged a large number of punters to graduate from the traditional casino tables to their online counterparts. According to data put forward by a recent survey, the year 2021 will see the worth of the online gambling industry reach $1 trillion. 
During this time, the world will witness the emergence of certain online casino trends. The section below talks about the trends you can expect to thrive during the next 12 months. If you have plans of playing on a casino online, there are a few things that you must understand.  
Mobile Gaming Will Become More Popular 
Most modern-day gamblers have become big fans of mobile gaming. That’s because mobile gaming has allowed them to play their favorite online casino games whenever they want and from any given location. The coming months will see the popularity of mobile gaming increase even further as most people are preferring to stay at their homes post the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. 
Additionally, there will also be a rise in the number of online poker and virtual sports platforms, casino online gaming options, and online slots. This trend will persist for several years i.e., even after the abolition of the pandemic. 
Software developers will keep coming up with new and exclusive games to meet the requirements of gamers belonging to different backgrounds. They will ensure that playing games on the mobile phone becomes as enjoyable as playing in land-based casinos. 
VR (Virtual Reality) Gaming Will Attract More Gamers 
A large number of gamers on online gambling platforms have started to play virtual reality games and the number will keep increasing during the coming months. In fact, the introduction of VR gaming is all set to change the face of the global gambling industry slowly, but steadily. 
Indeed, there are still several online casinos that haven’t yet adopted VR gaming. However, the coming year will see a large share of them jump on the bandwagon. VR-enabled online casinos allow gamers to have the same experience as they used to have when playing in physical casinos. The only thing you will need for enjoying VR gaming is a VR device. 
The year 2021 will see most casinos adopt the technology. This would make online gaming more interesting and interactive and ensure that gamers have a highly immersive experience. 
The Use of Cryptocurrency Will Become More Frequent 
Casinos provide gamers with a wide variety of options for withdrawing and depositing money from or into their casino accounts. Some of those options are more popular than others. The option that is enjoying maximum popularity at the moment is cryptocurrency. According to experts, cryptocurrency-based online casinos enable more efficient operations than those that don’t allow the use of this mode of payment. 
Cryptocurrencies use blockchain technology and thus are more convenient, secured, and faster modes of payment compared to other available options. 
The biggest advantage of using cryptocurrencies on online casinos is that they eliminate the interference of any third parties. As a result, you’ll be enjoying complete anonymity when making payments. Additionally, cryptocurrencies allow gamers to avoid charges levied by banks and other financial institutions. 
While most top online casinos allow users to make payments and withdraw money using crypto coins like Bitcoin, there are still many that haven’t adopted the technology. However, the next few months will definitely see the number of cryptocurrency-enabled online casinos increase. 
More Gamers Will Take Part in E-sports Betting 
If you check the recent numbers, you’ll understand that sports betting has become the most sought-after component of the online gaming industry. Punters wait for top sporting events involving games like basketball, baseball, tennis, soccer, etc., and engage in betting the tournaments start. The advent of easy online payment methods and the availability of cheap mobile phones have allowed people from all strata of society to engage in online sports betting. The next few months will see more people shifting their loyalty to online casinos from the physical betting outlets. 
Final Words  
You can check above trends before starting your online gaming experience. However, to enjoy your time on online casinos you must opt for platforms enjoying a good reputation among members.  
