Opt Health & The Medical Industry's Shift Towards Digital

“Every day, we face the tension between who we want to be versus who we need to be. Often, we come up with short-term solutions to help us overcome immediate challenges and just get the job done. But health isn’t a new year’s resolution or a 30-day goal. It is the single most important factor in how we show up with our family, our friends, our work, and our communities. It allows us to be the best version of ourselves and take part in the experiences we most value. Yet, it is the first thing we are willing to sacrifice. Getting help may even feel like something that is out of reach or only for the privileged few.