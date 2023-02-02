The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Park Naimi: ‘Naim’ in every sense of the word

By JAMES HARRIS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 12:50
(photo credit: PR Naimi)
(photo credit: PR Naimi)

It is a well-known principle that the productivity of a business increases if it operates in a pleasant environment. In Israel, a very pleasant and inviting business environment is Park Naimi, which is being developed by Naimi Towers Ltd., an innovative Israeli real estate company. The large, highly advanced industrial park will be renting space primarily to leading local hi-tech companies, as well as international companies that will be setting up operations or development centers in Israel to avail themselves of the country’s talented hi-tech workforce.

Learn more about Park Naimi>>

Park Naimi will consist of thirteen 14-story office buildings. Each floor will cover an area of 2,500 square meters. The owners plan to rent premises to large well-established companies, thus space will be rented per floor. However, space will also be rented to companies that sublet work spaces so that smaller companies, especially hi-tech starts-ups, will have the advantages of working in Park Naimi.

The office buildings will be equipped with gyms, where employees can exercise and shower. These services are part of creating a pleasant and inviting environment. This will also aid in recruitment, which is very important for the hi-tech industry, which has a chronic shortage of staff.

On the ground floors of the buildings, space will be allocated to stores, restaurants and coffee shops, which will cater to the needs of the tenants and those frequenting the park. 

Miki Naimi, owner of the Naimi Group, says “We place stress on the environmental aspects of all our projects. At Park Naimi, we are making every effort to create a green project. The complex will sit on a 126,000 square meter plot of land, of which 35,000 sq. mt. will be an ecologically landscaped park, with a lake in the center. It will be crisscrossed by pedestrian pathways. bicycle paths and jogging trails. It will include shaded nooks, furnished with benches and chairs. To provide the shade, specific trees have been selected for their adaptability to the Middle East environment.” 

Learn more about Park Naimi>>

Credit: PR NaimiCredit: PR Naimi

The planners of Park Naimi are MYS Architects, one of the country’s leading architectural firms. They have made it a point to ensure that the park will cater to the most stringent needs of a modern business entity, especially the practical needs and well-being of the employees. 

Carmit Naimi, owner of the Naimi Group, says, “Our development is being built to give our clients a tailor-made facility. We provide them with the services of our in-house interior decorator to further adapt their premises to their particular needs and requirements.”

One of Park Naimi’s many advantages is its location. Very centrally located, it is a four-minute drive from Tel Aviv. It is close to Tel Aviv’s light rail system, which is in the process of construction. In addition, it has easy access to the national road grid, as well as Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The environmentally friendly complex, which is situated in one of the green lungs of the Tel Aviv metropolitan areas, is close to the zoological gardens to the north, Menachem Begin Park to the west, Ariel Sharon Park to the east. 

Park Naimi is being built gradually. Phase One, with four office buildings, is completed and is now offering spaces for rent. Phases Two and Three will follow.

This article was written in cooperation with Park Naimi

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by