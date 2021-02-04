The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Philippe Koskas: Rolling out the welcome mat for foreign investors

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 14:48
(photo credit: LINOR LEVI)
(photo credit: LINOR LEVI)
 
‘The Israeli government should do all it can to lessen bureaucratic obstacles in general and has the obligation to make it easier for foreigners to invest in the real estate market in particular,” says attorney Philippe Koskas, founder of the Philippe Koskas Law Firm.
An ardent Zionist, Koskas made aliya from Paris in 1982. After completing his studies at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, he was accepted to the Supreme Court for an internship under honorable justice Eliezer Goldberg. That position afforded him the opportunity to learn about the Israeli legal system at the top echelons.

“Even today, I think about the judge I interned with. He is still my mentor, 35 years later,” says Koskas.

In 1985, Koskas founded his boutique law firm in Jerusalem, which specializes in real estate and litigation. He moved the offices to Tel Aviv seven years ago. The firm serves as a one-stop shop for foreign investors seeking to invest in the Israeli real estate market. 
Koskas remarks that the Israeli real estate market has changed dramatically over the past three decades. 
“Real estate deals were always important, but today our responsibility as lawyers has significantly increased,” he says. “Because of new regulations and court rulings, the legal aspects have become much more intricate and complex.”
However, he says that the most drastic change has been the increase in prices. 
“In Israel especially, the prices have gone up. And since you don’t buy rooms, you buy per meter, every square meter is very significant, especially in Tel Aviv. Therefore, the legal aspect must be more precise and professional today,” he explains. 
Koskas adds that the coronavirus pandemic has brought about a change in the Israeli market as well, since fewer foreigners are coming to Israel to purchase real estate.
“What we are seeing is that many Israelis who would have invested abroad, now prefer to invest here in Israel,” he observes. “What we are really seeing is that money is staying here. There has been a kind of jolt – the coronavirus has returned people home,”
He adds, “When there is a lockdown, people are stuck at home, so the situation has returned Israelis to a physical reality, which becomes evident in the real estate market.”
Koskas says that while his office used to see around 50% -50% in Israeli and foreign deals, since the coronavirus pandemic it now sees around 80% to 90% Israeli deals versus only 10% to 20% of foreign deals.
“On the other hand, there are large sums of money that foreigners have transferred to Israeli banks, and the money is sitting untouched. I’m sure that those amounts will be invested in the Israeli market when the coronavirus situation improves,” he predicts. 
In fact, Koskas believes that when the corona crisis gets under control, there will be “massive buying” of real estate from abroad, especially from France. 
“We help our clients not only to secure their real estate investments in Israel but also to overcome the bureaucratic difficulties, especially during the pandemic. For a non-resident, it is very difficult to open an account in any bank in Israel today,” he says.
“You shouldn’t forget that there is a reason why people will buy [real estate] in Israel. There are always alternatives for people to invest,” he says. “As Israelis, we should make it easier for foreigners to invest in us because as a Jewish state, we have to position ourselves as the alternative.”
While he has made a home in Israel, Koskas maintains a strong connection to his French roots and has been a prominent figure in business, legal, and cultural relations between Israel and France. As such, he believes that with the rising level of antisemitism in France, Jews abroad will have no choice but to look to Israel as the alternative.
“Israel is a flourishing economy, and the real estate market is an integral part of it. That is why housing prices have steadily increased over the years. As a law firm, we seek to fulfill the dreams of our investors to purchase real estate in Israel with security and professionalism,” Koskas asserts.   


Tags law israel real estate market investment lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by