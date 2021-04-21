The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Providing legal services to Israeli clients for over two decades

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM  
APRIL 21, 2021 10:10
Tassos Papadopoulos & Associates LLC is a full-service law firm providing legal services in all areas of law. During its 50-year history the firm has witnessed Cyprus becoming an international hub with significant presence in global structures and transactions. “We have been advising and supporting several public, private and semi-governmental organisations involved in infrastructure or other major projects in Cyprus for many years now” said Mr. Nicos Papaefstathiou, the firm’s Managing Partner. 
The firm’s services and dealings with Israeli clients and counterparts have ranged from advice and support in construction law, building contracts, SPAs, public procurement, tender procedures, arbitration, corporate law matters, establishment of joint ventures, shareholder agreements, labour law and corporate immigration as well as banking and finance in Cyprus. “We have the capability and expertise to assist clients and provide support in all areas of law, be it the establishment of their corporate entities and structures, banking, licensing and other matters of a regulatory nature, corporate immigration and employment matters, and of course all their contractual arrangements and relationships” he explained.
Tassos Papadopoulos & Associates LLC has been dealing with Israeli clients and counterparts for at least two decades, and Papaefstathiou believes that it is his firms work ethics, knowledge, expertise and reliability that contributed in building this long lasting relationship with the neighboring country. “We have been providing a wide array of legal services to Israeli clients establishing themselves in Cyprus, be it in their involvement in major projects in Cyprus, construction and development or business of a more commercial nature” he highlighted. “We strive to offer the highest possible level of service and are thrilled to take on new challenges in an ever changing and evolving global business environment. Cyprus may well serve as a springboard for Israeli companies to do business from and within the EU Single Market across a number of sectors including energy, tech and financial services”.
