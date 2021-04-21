Providing legal services to Israeli clients for over two decades

Tassos Papadopoulos & Associates LLC is a full-service law firm providing legal services in all areas of law. During its 50-year history the firm has witnessed Cyprus becoming an international hub with significant presence in global structures and transactions. “We have been advising and supporting several public, private and semi-governmental organisations involved in infrastructure or other major projects in Cyprus for many years now” said Mr. Nicos Papaefstathiou, the firm’s Managing Partner.

The firm’s services and dealings with Israeli clients and counterparts have ranged from advice and support in construction law, building contracts, SPAs, public procurement, tender procedures, arbitration, corporate law matters, establishment of joint ventures, shareholder agreements, labour law and corporate immigration as well as banking and finance in Cyprus . “We have the capability and expertise to assist clients and provide support in all areas of law, be it the establishment of their corporate entities and structures, banking, licensing and other matters of a regulatory nature, corporate immigration and employment matters, and of course all their contractual arrangements and relationships” he explained.