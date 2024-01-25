Many people participated last night in Manhattan at the central celebration commemorating Rabbi Yitzchak Abuchatzira’s death anniversary. The event was led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the worldwide Shuva Israel community.

For nearly 5 hours, Rabbi Pinto spoke about the greatness of Rabbi Abuchatzira, who was famed as an exceptionally holy person and an outstanding scholar. Rabbi Pinto explained that the miracles and wonders he performed were due to his Torah knowledge.

Rabbi Pinto also delved into the fundamentals of chassidic doctrine taught by the Baal Shem Tov. He explained that these fundamentals have changed the face of the world since the founding of chassidism.

Likewise, Rabbi Pinto elaborated on the spiritual potential of Tu B’Shvat, today’s date, and said that it is a day capable of changing one’s life for the better. Watch the footage from the event.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel