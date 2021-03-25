The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Researchers Tie Plastic Surgery To Higher Self-Esteem

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 25, 2021 11:01
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
It's a standard mistake that the word plastic in plastic surgery means fake, but this is simply not the truth. The word originates from the ancient Greek word “plastikos”.  Plastikos means to mold or give form. Plastic surgery is a surgical specialization concerned with both the improvement in a person's looks and the repair of facial and body tissue deformities produced by disease, injury, or birth defects.
Plastic surgery alters and recovers function, as well as looks. These improvements may also affect a person’s psychological wellbeing. It’s clear that the world today places a high value on physical attractiveness. Though this may take different forms according to culture, physical appearance affects other parts of our lives, leading persons to pay special attention to the way they look.
We spoke to a plastic surgeon, Dr. Chahal, who provided us with useful information about the people who decide to do plastic surgery. The patients have improved lives and functionality because of plastic surgery. However, every surgery has some measure of risk, but many people find it to be worth it.
The decision to go under the knife may vary from person to person as we may have different issues as well as ideologies. The popularity of plastic surgery has increased as the years go by, due to a number of reasons. But people mainly have them performed because they want to improve their appearance, or they would like to fix a condition that is affecting their lives.  
Recent studies have shown that having plastic surgery performed can boost the mood of patients who are satisfied with the results. This is because when we are satisfied with our looks, we tend to see ourselves differently overall, and we may even have different experiences when interacting with others.
Clinical Psychological Science published research showing that patients often experience greater levels of satisfaction, self-esteem, and joy because of plastic surgery. Participants of the study who had undergone plastic surgery also reported less anxiety and felt healthier overall. These people were not just happy with the work they had done but had a positive outlook toward their bodies as a whole.
Some of the most popular surgeries include liposuction, abdominoplasty, breast augmentation eyelid surgery, and rhinoplasty with women consisting of the majority of those who have these cosmetic procedures performed.
This would make sense as traditionally women are under more pressure to place focus on their looks as it has a greater impact on their quality of life. Physical attractiveness has been known to affect the marriageability of women across cultural lines. Even though many cultures have different perspectives on beauty, in the western world, greater emphasis is placed on the physical attractiveness of females.
Recent years have seen a rapid rise and cosmetic enhancements, as more and more people report unhappiness with their appearance. This increase has been noted in both males and females as greater numbers of people are making the decision to do plastic surgery.
The increase of social media and the media, in general, can be viewed as a possible reason for the decisions to do cosmetic surgery. Social comparisons inevitably occur with the use of social media. These also come in the form of advertisements that set beauty standards for the general public.  These beauty standards displayed by media can be seen as the driving force for the increase in plastic surgeries across the world.
Within the realm of psychology, self-esteem refers to a person's subjective sense of personal worth or value. It is the degree to which we appreciate and like ourselves.  Self-esteem is developed  through the beliefs instilled in us throughout our lives, which form the criteria by which we appraise our emotions, behaviors, beliefs, success, and appearance.
However, it should be noted that improvements in one area of self-esteem may affect other areas which do a great job of improving our self-esteem overall. Therefore, many people who seek cosmetic interventions to feel better about their physical attractiveness, often see improvements in other areas of their lives. With a renewed social confidence, patients are now able to address issues that had seemingly unrelated such as speech, intelligence, physical activity. 
Nevertheless, we should remember that for certain people, outward appearance makes no difference as they may be dissatisfied with the results of any procedure they perform. This is because of some type of mental illness that alters their perception. For the majority of people, improvements include a greater quality of life, increased self-worth, increased self-esteem, and distress and shyness. 


Tags Surgery plastic self-determination
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by