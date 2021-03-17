The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Roman Royale: There is Always Light in the Darkness

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 17, 2021 09:05
(photo credit: ROMAN ROYALE)
(photo credit: ROMAN ROYALE)

With the job market paradigm shifting from sedentary office jobs to mobile occupations enabled by ubiquitous internet technologies, and multitasking becoming a norm rather than an exception, a new breed of entrepreneurs is emerging. They utilize the limitless self-promotion engines of social media to develop and grow their brands—capitalizing on the world's growing dependence on technology and digital operations. Bright business ideas are often propelled to success in proportion with their number of social media followers—the modern-day yardstick of achievement. The advent of digital marketing is making it possible to use social media to launch new ventures, promote businesses, and make companies and brands noticed quite often simply through the appeal of individuals with a high social media profile. The economics textbooks of the past apparently need to be rewritten to account for this phenomenon. 
One such entrepreneur is Roman Royale. The LA-based creative is a founder of several businesses that he put together in the last five years after his arrival to the bustling city, thanks to his unique combination of attributes. He is a “people’s person,” as he puts it, and an invincible optimist. “There could be 100 things to be upset about and feel defeated by, but if I can latch on to something positive to get me through it then I can come out on top 10/10 times,” confesses Roman. “Consistency is the most important thing in anything—that’s the only way to grow. I do my best to share moments, spread positivity,  and hopefully inspire people every day even if it’s in the slightest way,” adds Roman.
Most importantly, Roman inspires people with his lifestyle. Having amassed an impressive following of over 100K, by becoming active in the LA social scene, he turned into a type of “nightlife virtuoso.” Having spent 5 years with SBE Entertainment Group, he made many connections in and outside of Hollywood. Roman shares his life’s moments and adventures that include parties, travel, and the memorable experiences of his life that shape his social media audience. Using his skills, he developed his personal brand—Roman Royale—which is a testament to his natural sales talent. Social media is a two-way street for him. “I find so much inspiration on social media, it’s one huge magazine of life that I constantly scroll through for new ideas or just to get away for a second and be entertained. It’s an absolutely outstanding platform for business as well, so in any sense of marketing it is a huge tool in this era,” says Roman.
Among his business ventures is a jewelry brand called Room13 Los Angeles, which is locally made and designed. The brand was co-founded with Roman’s friend Lauren Steele and launched on Instagram in 2016, appealing to the young and trendy. “We wanted to be able to create something that we could share with our friends and the world. Since I’ve always been into fashion, I figured why buy jewelry when I can make it?” he says. Most recently the brand partnered with social media personality Tana Mongeau, for an exclusive design. The collaboration, which sold out at record speed, is a perfect example of the innovative strategies Roman implements in his work. Beyond jewelry, he is constantly on the lookout for new projects, never resting on his laurels, and eager to expand his range of work. Finding inspiration in challenges and wanting to be part of new things, he stays “unapologetically himself.” Another factor that immensely contributes to his success is Roman’s inherent team spirit and talent in making the right connections. “I’m particular about the people I work with—so if I like somebody who wants to try a new venture out together, I’m super inclined to seeing how we work together as a team,” says Roman. 
Roman attributes his success to a quote that inspires him, “if at first you don’t succeed, pick yourself up and try again,” he adds “we all fail, but the difference between someone who fails and keeps going versus someone who fails and doesn’t, is simply success.” Combined ``with his penchant for finding “light in the darkness”—which he explains as simply finding something positive in bad times to get through the situation—Roman definitely has the recipe for a good life. In keeping with the theme of positivity, the impact he hopes to make on the world is simply making people really happy, “I think one of the most powerful things we can do for another is to bring happiness—that’s priceless,” he says.
Fuelling Roman’s social media clout and business success is his unabating enthusiasm that keeps him going and constantly pushes him towards new opportunities. To find out more about Roman’s new business ventures, projects, and to get a glimpse into his lifestyle, check out his Instagram.


Tags fashion social media Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

2,000-year-old biblical texts found in Israel, 1st since Dead Sea Scrolls

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by