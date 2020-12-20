The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Sabine and Milan Explain What Fueled Them to Start Dormzi

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 07:57
(photo credit: DORMZI)
(photo credit: DORMZI)
Dormzi is a platform for students to start their online stores to showcase their skills and sell products to grow their businesses. But how did it begin, and what do the co-founders plan next? Today, we have Sabine and Milan with us talking about Dormzi. It's a pleasure to have them with us, and we hope to learn more about the company by the end of this interview.
Q: Thanks to both of you for making time for us today. Can you share the story of Dormzi and how it all started?
A: Well, thank you for inviting us here today. We started a task-based service exchange app back in 2019 that allowed students to connect with their peers to complete different tasks. It was strictly a service exchange platform powered by students.
We got this idea while we were in high school. We saw so many talented students with unique skillsets. This gave us the idea of empowering students on our campus and building meaningful relationships, helping them make money and lead a better college experience.
It took us time to bring this idea to life. But Dormzi 1.0 didn't turn out to be as effective as we had imagined. We got a lot of feedback, implemented them into our new project, and a couple of years later came up with a better version of Dormzi.
Q: What is different in the new version of Dormzi?
A: The new Dormzi isn't just a platform that brings value to students. It also empowers them to start their businesses. We want students to use our platform and start online stores to become successful entrepreneurs by the time they graduate.
We believe that the spectrum of skillsets is beyond our imagination. While Dormzi 1.0 wasn't able to account for such a wide range of skills, the new version certainly does. We have made this an open platform so that like-minded students can connect and find co-founders and collaborators to expand their businesses.
We understand how challenging it is for small businesses to find young talent. But with the new version of Dormzi, you have the opportunity to meet talented and hardworking students whose skills were previously overlooked.
Q: How can students make the most of the Dormzi marketplace?
A: Dormzi marketplace allows students to monetize their skills by creating online stores where they can sell whatever they like. It can be graphic designs, performing arts, programming, illustrations, or anything in between.
Students can chat with business owners, individuals, and fellow entrepreneurs to get real-life experience of the do's and don'ts they need to keep in mind while starting a business. We want to give students the tools they need to become successful entrepreneurs because we know that they have the talent to make their dreams come true.
Well, thank you for sharing so much about Dormzi. We wish you all the best to nurture young minds and give them a chance that others would usually not give.
 


Tags business students scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by