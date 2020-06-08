The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Dentists and Patients in the USA

More than 75% of dentists in America have a private practice, and their income is directly dependent on how many patients they treat.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 8, 2020 14:21
Dentist working (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Dentist working
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been a disaster for dentists as well as their patients. More than 75% of dentists in America have a private practice, and their income is directly dependent on how many patients they treat.
A recent article concluded that the coronavirus is mutating and has 30 different strains now. Therefore, how the pandemic will evolve in the coming months and its impact on medical practitioners and patients remains unclear.
 
Due to the very nature of dentistry, both dentists and patients are prone to get infected from each other.  If a dentist gets infected with the virus and remains asymptomatic (permanently or for a while), he will likely continue to practice without knowing that he himself is now a carrier of the virus. There is a high probability of him infecting his patients. Even the supporting staff like the receptionist, accountant, and office manager are at risk.
 

Problems that dentists are facing

1.  Most dental offices are currently closed, some open only for emergencies. Even those practices which are open are experiencing low patient footfall.
2. Senior citizens who require dental procedures are avoiding dental visits entirely since they fall in a high-risk category. Similarly, parents are postponing dental treatment of kids. Both age-groups are usually the largest revenue generators for any dentist.
3.  With people losing jobs at a record pace, many will lose their dental coverage too. It means many patients who would have come otherwise, will not come back anytime soon.
4.  Dentists offer payment plans to many patients, and many have stopped paying due to the ongoing financial crunch. This has a direct impact on dentists. Many are hiring a collection agency for dental offices, but they risk tarnishing their reputation. Moreover, collection agencies charge a fee on any account that they recover money.
5. Expenses have not come down for dental offices. The salary of staff, office rent, dental malpractice insurance, interest on student loans, utilities, etc. is something they are still paying despite revenue loss. Many are delaying mortgage payments and deferring their student loan payments.
6. Many dentists have reduced staff in the form of layoff and reduced hours, but once more patients start to come in the future, they will face staffing problems again.
7. Dentists have to purchase additional protective equipment and put safety measures in place to protect their staff and patients. This may include buying PPE kits, hand sanitizers, sterilization, high-quality masks, use disposable items, and gloves.
 8. Many dentists on H1-B visas have lost their jobs due to low demand and must find new jobs often at lower salaries. American Dentist Association (ADA) has requested the immigration department (USCIS), to allow the unemployed and furloughed dentists to stay in the country for a longer time.
9.  Telemedicine in the field of dentistry has limited benefits. Therefore, dentists cannot remotely treat patients unless it is a case of minor tooth-ache.
10. Guidelines and recommendations issued by the federal government, states, ADA, and CDC are not always easy to follow, especially when they keep changing during the pandemic.
Not only the dentists but even the hospitals in the U.S. are also facing major problems and many may close without federal assistance.
 

Problems Faced by Patients

1.  Many patients are losing jobs, including the dental coverage that they had. They may not see a dentist any time soon and may have to bear the pain until the conditions become normal.
2. Delaying the dental procedure means only one thing; your dental problems are getting bigger. Maybe that cavity on one tooth may infect another tooth also. They are looking at a larger dental bill in the future.
3. Pain may not just be physical but causes a great deal of mental stress as well. This may negatively impact their ability to perform other tasks and daily chores.
While the patients are forced to live in pain, dentists have their own set of problems.


Tags business debt COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Will Egypt guarantee ceasefire in Libya with armed forces? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by