Shyon Keoppel is Bringing Excitement to Popular West Coast Destinations

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 2, 2021 10:04
(photo credit: SHYON KEOPPEL)
(photo credit: SHYON KEOPPEL)
 
Shyon Keoppel has built a robust portfolio that many people can only dream of. He is the CEO of SK Venture Group which services the real estate and construction space, and is expanding its far-reaching operations into the west coast. Keoppel has been very successful with projects in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Texas. His 3rd Base Sports Bar and Grill in Los Angeles has helped him make a name for himself in the hospitality industry.
Keoppel started in the industry by doing construction jobs on multi-family apartment buildings, his relentless drive and ambition eventually made him the owner of several popular venues. With such success, many people recognized how adept Keoppel was in finance, and began coming to him with ideas. He decided to form Millennial Capital Group as a means of providing financing and loans to his projects, as well as third party ventures that needed funding. Even if Keoppel did not fund the project, he was imperative in helping people with execution.
Currently, Keoppel is set to debut two superb venues in Los Angeles in Q3 2021. He is opening a lounge on the famed Sunset Blvd., and restaurant at the booming intersection of Melrose Ave. and Crescent Heights. If you are in the area, they are both a must-try!
When Keoppel isn’t busy running his nationwide empire, he likes to purse his passionate love for sneakers. He opened Sneaker Garden in Hollywood as the premier venue that buys, sells, and trades some of the best sneakers the industry has to offer. From extremely sought-after Jordan 1’s, to the elusive and scare Kobe II’s- Sneaker Garden is sure to make every sneaker enthusiast’s dream come true. Sneaker Garden is set to open a second location in the Resorts World Las Vegas Casino.
Keoppel has hands-on involvement in his passion project, having his company handle and oversee all aspects of the construction and design of his Las Vegas location. If 23 red hits for you at the roulette table, make sure to stop by Sneaker Garden and get a pair of the Air Jordan 12 retro’s- the epic shoes from Jordan’s historic "flu game".


Tags construction real estate ceo
