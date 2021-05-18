The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Steven Dorn is Using Personal Relationships to Expand his Empire

By AVI STERN  
MAY 18, 2021 16:02
(photo credit: JAMES DEVANEY)
(photo credit: JAMES DEVANEY)
 
Many young entrepreneurs who have day-to-day involvement with their business often depend on authentic connections in order to expand their business to new heights. Many entrepreneurs who don’t succeed in their field make the critical mistake of ignoring the value of quality deliverables for those on whose behalf they are working on. Most businesses that are in their initial development phases must prioritize authentic and personal relationships with their clients, as such relationships are the foundations for expansion. Such personal connections require an entrepreneur to have a charming aura that pulls people in, this unique ability is the bedrock of serial entrepreneur Steven Doren’s success.
Dorn is the CEO and founder of XYZ Media, a company that focuses on managing musicians, as well as acting as a VC firm. Dorn attributes a large portion of his ability to thrive in this sector to the authentic and personal relationships he has built with his powerful network, going above and beyond a simple transaction. Dorn emphasizes the value of exceeding the expectations of his clients, to the point where he often sees repeat clientele and numerous referrals.
Dorn’s expertise lies in entrepreneurship, scouting talent, and his intimate familiarity with the intricacies of social media. He has served as a consultant for members of high society that include world-class athletes, A-list celebrities, and other high net worth individuals. Among his long list of accolades are the discovery and development of Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller, Yo Trane, and Pink Sweat$. His entrepreneurial success is reflected in his desire to take educated risks in various industries like fashion, film, music, entertainment, and basketball. His risk is often justified as it is supported by the personal relationships he has with the individuals he is working with.
In the midst of Covid-19, Dorn was instrumental in fostering connections between the artists he manages, and the necessary brands or individuals needed to maintain a health revenue stream when many people in the industry were suffering financially. Now that the pandemic has eased its grip on society, Dorn can continue to build on his success in identifying and connecting his network to produce sizable gains to add to his already diverse and robust portfolio.
Dorn has maintained such widespread success by deviating from traditional marketing methods, utilizing word-of-mouth and relationship building as the foundation for XYZ Media’s tantalizing mystique. He chose to not develop any marketing collateral, as he maintains a low-key and humble profile- XYZ Media doesn’t even have a website. Such is the mysterious, yet fruitful methodology to the unparalleled success Dorn has achieved at such a young age.
Dorn focuses on various industry events in his search for new and up-and-coming artists, these events are a linchpin for cultivating meaningful and fruitful relationships that will serve to benefit Dorn, his network, and ultimately the artist in the long run. Dorn is a firm proponent that time is money, as he is never one to focus on small talk. He believes that channeling his energy in the most impactful way is the necessary approach to benefit everyone involved in his endeavors.
When scrolling through Dorn’s Instagram page, his commitment to attending industry events becomes very apparent. Although his Instagram may appear to be premised on glitz and glamor, there is a lot of hard work that lies beneath the surface. When attending such events, Dorn says that he isn’t one to engage in conversation with all of the people in attendance, rather, he aims to create substantive dialogue not just on a business level, but on a much deeper personal level as well. He looks to various channels that can be of paramount influence in helping artists that are on the brink of making it big. During these conversations, he creates a winning formula where he can implement his strengths, personal knowledge, network, and his passion to be a driving force for artists to further their brand into the mainstream.
One only needs several minutes of conversation with Dorn to ascertain his intent through his tone of voice. He prioritizes action verbs in his forward-thinking approach to separate the wheat from the chaff in order get things done. Dorn is always looking to connect people from different industries to ensure that everyone involved can benefit from such connections. He underscores the importance of not only finding a common medium, but also unearthing things that people may not have in common- he says that such vulnerabilities are completely fine as, they are the source of bringing the human element into existence. He says that fostering strong and authentic connections with several important people is far superior to surface level conversation with the masses. When Dorn makes connections, he does it for a distinct purpose rather than for the sake of simply networking. These powerful connections can lead to life-altering changes for people, serving as a launchpad for connections and relationships that can be added to Dorn’s already vast network.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Freedom of the press must be protected - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by