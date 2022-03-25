World-renowned entrepreneurs, investors and global thought leaders will convene at the 4th NEXUS:ISRAEL 2022 Virtual Summit on March 30th with a focus on sustainable solutions to global challenges. The event begins at 11 AM EDT/18:00 in Israel. (Click here to register)

Organized by American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and presented by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), the NEXUS:ISRAEL 2022 Virtual Summit promises to provide an immersive event experience to promote an exchange of ideas. It will offer a rare opportunity to hear from well-known entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators who will share their insights about technological advances in sustainability emerging from Israel’s startup culture. (Click here for full agenda)

Among the noted speakers are: (Click here for full current speakers list)



Malcolm Gladwell, Author & Podcast Host has penned seven New York Times bestsellers, including The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, Talking to Strangers, and The Bomber Mafia. He is the co-founder and president of Pushkin Industries, an audiobook and podcast production company.

has penned seven New York Times bestsellers, including The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, Talking to Strangers, and The Bomber Mafia. He is the co-founder and president of Pushkin Industries, an audiobook and podcast production company. Catherine Wood, CEO, Ark Invest is an investment adviser with more than 40 years of experience identifying and investing in innovation. She founded ARK to focus solely on disruptive innovation across sectors and geographies including Israel that involve DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage, and blockchain.

is an investment adviser with more than 40 years of experience identifying and investing in innovation. She founded ARK to focus solely on disruptive innovation across sectors and geographies including Israel that involve DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage, and blockchain. Jane Goodall, DBE, UN Messenger of Peace & Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute is a world-renowned ethologist and activist known for her groundbreaking research of wild chimpanzees.

Thomas Friedman, Foreign Affairs Columnist, The New York Times has won the Pulitzer Prize three times. His foreign affairs column reports on U.S. domestic politics and foreign policy, Middle East conflicts, international economics, environment, biodiversity, and energy. He is a Hebrew University alumnus.

has won the Pulitzer Prize three times. His foreign affairs column reports on U.S. domestic politics and foreign policy, Middle East conflicts, international economics, environment, biodiversity, and energy. He is a Hebrew University alumnus. Cori Bargmann is Head of Science at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and is an internationally recognized neurobiologist and geneticist.

and is an internationally recognized neurobiologist and geneticist. Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, non-profit leader, and former 2020 presidential candidate as well as a New York City Mayoral candidate.

is an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, non-profit leader, and former 2020 presidential candidate as well as a New York City Mayoral candidate. Valerie Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi, has helped grow sustainability efforts at Citi since 2004. She oversees Citi’s Sustainability & ESG team, and is an advisor and spokesperson on sustainable finance.

Scheduled HU participants are: Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, historian and best-selling author; Prof. Dan Marom, fintech thought leader, Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, founder of the Tyson Foods-funded Future Meat Technologies. Other speakers include: Prof. Ori Adam, HU Climate Science Center, Prof. Eran Feitelson, Department of Geography, Prof. Jonathan Huppert, Dept. of Psychology, Prof. Yael Mishael, Director, Center for Sustainability and HU President Asher Cohen.

“This year, a global audience of thought leaders from 45+ countries and 700+ leading companies will gather virtually to discuss the future of sustainability and innovation from contrasting perspectives, sectors, roles, and geographies,” says Avner Mendelson, Chairman of the NEXUS:ISRAEL Advisory Board. “The virtual NEXUS:ISRAEL Summit portal allows us to welcome an even larger and more global audience, providing attendees with the unique chance to network and build relationships with new markets and peers.”

In addition to keynote speakers and live panel discussions, registered participants can join 1:1 networking calls, creating an easy way to arrange follow-up conversations and foster new connections far beyond the event.

A number of sustainability-focused breakout sessions will offer participants a deep dive into specific topics with industry experts focused on Agtech, FoodTech and Sustainable Farming, Clean Water, Smart Grid and Green Infrastructure, Sanitation and Global Health, Renewable Energy, Innovation in FoodTech and Food Security, Climate & the Environment, ESG and Corporate Leadership on Climate Change, as well as Health and Wellness.

Program sponsors include: ARK Invest; The Paul E. Singer Foundation;

Bank Leumi USA; Mayer Brown LLP; Ike, Molly & Steven Elias Foundation; Mindy and Neil Grossman; and Haddad Brands.