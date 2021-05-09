The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

T1 Advertising's Thomas Herd Leads Digital Marketing Gold Rush

By AVI STERN  
MAY 9, 2021 16:48
(photo credit: THOMAS HERD)
(photo credit: THOMAS HERD)
 
While Bitcoin and crypto currency may get a lot of attention, there are other industries growing at rocket speed. 
Another goldrush emerging industry is digital marketing, which in recent years has introduced some new players like Talent Resources, Ascend, and T1 Advertising that have grown exponentially as the entire retail market began to shift to digital. 
Leading this curve for the past few years has been Forbes Magazine columnist and thought leader Thomas Herd
His peers in the digital marketing community point to Herd as being the first agency owner to engineer scientific solutions for every single key performance metric (KPI) in digital that a brand or entrepreneur could seek, from first to market customer acquisition and revenue scaling solutions to breakthrough solutions for Instagram and tik tok growth to media authority consensus building strategies that establish and separate his brand partners as the clear leaders for their respective fields. 
Herd's framework around building industry leaders and then leveraging their industry leader status into record high revenue scaling on a sustainable basis has been responsible for the growth of more than 15 emerging industry leading brands into 9-10 figure valued companies. through the process establishing a quantifiable science to digital marketing. This methodology is succinctly described on T1 Advertising's website
We establish our clients as the overwhelmingly clear new industry-leaders for
their market on the channels where consumers (in D2C) or business
prospects (in B2B) will vet them in order to purchase, improving their average cost per acquisition/conversion rate by at least 30% from where they started risk-free.
Then we leverage their new outright superiority in class (with its 30%+ better CPA/conversion rate) into record high & stable ROI via direct ads/outreach, 
ultimately furnishing our brands with a reliable, thoroughly proven growth curve that they can rely on to scale at the highest & most predictable ROI multiplier for the sustainable long term.
This is the only scientific, unvarying road to sustainable scaling and the reason why we have grown over 10 start up businesses into 9-10 figure valuation companies.
With us, you have the complete track record, tools, and process to make sure you achieve your goals.
And a simple look at T1 Advertising’s client list and the fact many of these brands have grown into 9-10 figure valued companies in the past few years under their stewardship speaks for itself. 
Ultimately, Herd's contribution has made the digital marketplace a more friendly space for brands eager for success to navigate, and according to the ambitious CEO, this is just the tip of the iceberg for how he plans to revolutionize his field. 

To learn more about Herd’s scientific system for growing brands without risk, check out www.t1advertising.com or visit his Forbes Magazine profile.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, Israel needs a culture of true accountability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by