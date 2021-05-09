The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Technology chief for Magen David Adom again named best Chief Information

By ROBIN OWENS  
MAY 9, 2021 15:42
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
 
Ido Rosenblat, who oversees technology development at Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s paramedic and Red Cross service, was named Chief Information Officer of the Year by the online magazine “People and Computers,” the second time in three years he was so honored.
In naming Rosenblat as one of its honorees, “People and Computers” cited his work this past year developing technology to help Magen David Adom cope with the onslaught of challenges the organization faced addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Israel.
In addition to being MDA’s chief information officer, Rosenblat is also a medevac paramedic, enabling him to bring his real-world experience to the technologies he develops for Magen David Adom. The technological achievements Rosenblat oversaw this past year included:
  • Creating vaccine tracking software that enabled MDA to verify the identity of patients scheduled for vaccinations, schedule them for their second dose, and forward confirmation of their vaccinations to Israel’s Ministry of Health and the patient’s HMO. This program, in particular, was cited by “People and Computers” for its role in enabling Magen David Adom to vaccinate every nursing home resident in the country and, in turn, protect the country’s most vulnerable residents and make significant inroads in breaking the chain of infection in Israel.
  • Developing a system that enabled paramedics at MDA’s National Operations Center to remotely monitor blood oxygen saturation levels and other vitals of Covid patients while they were being transported by ambulance to hospitals. By remotely monitoring the patients, the system enabled EMTs to avoid unnecessary exposure to Covid while enabling MDA to detect the early stages of patient medical crises, including dangerous drops in blood oxygen levels and developing heart attacks. The system was cited by Magen David Adom in saving dozens of patient lives.
  • Expanding Magen David Adom’s call-taking system, which typically handled 6,000 calls on a normal day, so it was capable of fielding the 80,000 calls that poured into MDA’s call center at the early, critical stages of the pandemic.
“The award is not for me,” said Rosenblat. “It’s for Magen David Adom — the IT guys, the coders, all the people who for months worked nearly 24 hours a day to provide MDA with the ability to continue working without interruption in the middle of a national medical crisis.
“No one in MDA’s technology department shied away from the difficult challenges we faced,” he added. “And, as a result, our ability to respond to medical emergencies — whether they were Covid-related or everyday events like heart attacks and strokes — was never interrupted.”
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, Israel needs a culture of true accountability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by