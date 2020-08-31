THE 1920S JEWELRY GUIDE: 5 ICONIC STYLES FOR EACH ACCESSORIES

NECKLACES

LAYERED NECKLACES

Layering necklaces became popular in the 1920s fashion ( https://www.vintage-retro.com/1920s-fashion/ ) . Necklaces were made to be longer and nothing was more fashionable than having a layered 60-inch pearl necklace around the neck. Pearls became much more popular too, as style-conscious women rocked long pearls necklaces making it a vintage jewelry guide.

TASSELS

The 1920s also saw costume designs that carried tassels at the ends of necklaces. assels Young girls wore necklaces with tassels as it was used to elongate the neck and the torso. Tassel necklaces were also at the back by girls as it was even more fashionable.

BIB NECKLACE

Also known as the Dog collar necklace, bib necklaces became popular in this decade. Bib necklaces were statement necklaces used by ladies to accentuate their necks and collar bones. This style incorporated uniquely cut stones taking the shape of squares and triangles.

LONG BEADED NECKLACES

Along with pearl necklaces, long beaded necklaces were commonplace during this decade. Vintage costume designers designed necklaces out of round faceted stones saturated with colors such as black, red, green and white. Interestingly, it did not matter if these colors matched with your outfit as clashing colors were in vogue.

FILIGREE NECKLACES

Although this style was popularized in the early 20th century, filigree necklaces were still common in the Roaring Twenties as costume designers still made them. Mainly produced in Czechoslovakia by this time, gilt-metal filigree pieces set with stones were adorned by many.

EARRINGS

DROP EARRINGS

A-list celebrities of that era popularized this kind of earrings with its eclectic and dazzling combination with short hair. Drop earrings showcased ladies’ neck with their not-too-flashy outlook as they peeked through short hair. They were especially iconic as they were carved out from precious stones such as coral and onyx.

PEARL EARRINGS

Pearl earrings were a popular choice of earrings in the Roaring twenties. Inspired by the Art Deco, beautifully fashioned pearl earrings became widespread and have remained popular ever since.

DANGLING EARRINGS

Long, pendulous earrings were also popular in the 1920s. Vintage costume designers made dangling earrings from precious stones such as jade and onyx and these earrings were popularly used for formal occasions such as weddings and dinners.

HOOP EARRINGS

Hoop earrings were much more smaller than the dangling earrings and were suitable for ladies with more than one ear piercing. Although not popular in that era, hoop earrings have become much more widespread in the following decades.

STUD EARRINGS

Also inspired by the Art Deco, stud earrings were the most iconic of the ‘20s. They were designed for pierced ears, suiting the short hair which was in vogue therefore making it into this vintage jewelry guide.

BROOCHES

HAT BROOCHES

Known for centuries as an accessory of status, brooches were redefined in the Roaring 20s by fashion gurus. These vintage designers transformed outdated brooches into fine flashy pieces which were used to dress women’s hats.

FILIGREE BROOCHES

Although filigree brooches became popular in the early 20th century, the filigree brooches made a return to popularity after a few years of being obscure. Although they were produced in Czechoslovakia, metal filigree pieces were common all over Europe.

SCRAP & STERLING BROOCHES

These were made out of precious stone and they bored different colors, especially red, green and blue. Inspired by Art Deco, scrap and sterling brooches were primarily used to decorate jacket lapels during that time.

BAR BROOCHES

Made out of precious stones such as onyx and sometimes dressed with diamante, bar brooches were the most popular brooches of the roaring twenties. They were used to decorate belts, shoulder pads, and hats.

CRYSTAL BROOCHES

Usually made with Emerald, crystal brooches were like bar brooches, except that they were thicker and slightly heavier. They were also like Filigree brooches and were used to adorn shoulder pads and belts.

BRACELETS

FLEXIBLE BRACELETS

Known today as line or tennis bracelets, flexible bracelets have been in vogue since the 1920s. Flexible bracelets are set with clear and colored glass stones and were designed for use with informal wears which is a hit in the vintage jewelry guide

FILIGREE BRACELETS

Filigree bracelets were designed using pierced patterns set in precious stones. Like brooches, metal filigree pieces were popularized all around Europe after the Art Deco festival in 1925.

PIERCED BRACELETS

Pierced bracelets were designed with several medium to large pierced designs set in precious stones like onyx.

BANGLES

Bangles were key accessories in the possession of every lover of fashion and style back in the 1920s. They were usually gold and silver plated pieces worn predominantly by women.



